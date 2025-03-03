Parsons Unveils Advanced ZEUS Directed Energy System on Next-Gen JLTV Platform, Enhancing Military Capability

CHANTILLY, Va., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Readiness Directorate (AFCEC/CX) to integrate the next-generation ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy system onto the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).

The ZEUS® 4 system builds upon the previous ZEUS® 3 product, which is integrated into the Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) system hosted on a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle. The RADBO system is the first directed energy system in full production, with lot 1 units already deployed and lot 2 in production.

"As we unveil the ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy System on the JLTV platform, we reaffirm Parsons' commitment to delivering cutting-edge defense technologies that empower our warfighters with safe standoff neutralization capabilities," said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. "This integration not only enhances operational capabilities but also ensures our armed forces are equipped to confront the evolving challenges of tomorrow."

The ZEUS® 4 system represents significant advancements in tactical directed energy solutions, focusing on size, weight, and power improvements. It incorporates an additional targeting sensor utilizing artificial intelligence for rapid and accurate target identification. The packaging of the system allows for a "palletized, bolt-on" configuration, increasing its vehicle-agnostic capabilities and eliminating the need for permanent modifications.

Integrating a ZEUS® 4 system on a JLTV enhances operational flexibility and mobility for the Air Force. It allows for rapid deployment in diverse mission scenarios while maintaining a lower profile than larger MRAP vehicles. Additionally, the JLTV's advanced technology and lighter weight facilitate improved power management and better integration of directed energy capabilities, ultimately increasing overall mission effectiveness and adaptability on the battlefield.

By introducing the ZEUS® 4 system on the JLTV, Parsons aims to enhance the Air Force's strategic capabilities. The ZEUS® system enables operators to engage and neutralize unexploded ordnance from a safe distance, significantly improving operational readiness and mission success.

The ZEUS® system boasts several key attributes designed for effective operation. It features a simple and intuitive user interface, minimizing the training time required for personnel. The system enables safe operation within a stand-off engagement range of 25 to 300 meters and is MIL-SPEC qualified. It is effective in both day and night operations against a variety of ordnance types, including metallic and plastic-cased mines, mortars, artillery projectiles, and general-purpose bombs. The ZEUS® system also offers fast neutralization times and operates at low costs, as it requires no consumables. It is mobile and self-contained, mounted on an armored vehicle, while its small footprint allows for adaptability and integration onto other vehicle platforms.

The ZEUS® system has been successful against more than 50 different types of ordnance, including landmines, improved conventional munitions, mortar rounds, rifle grenades, rockets, and artillery projectiles. To date, over 4,000 ordnance items have been neutralized, achieving an effectiveness rate of more than 99%. The system increases battlefield lethality and speed, while its stand-off capability enhances operator safety.

