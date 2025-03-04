Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Parsons and Perpetua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Parsons Corporation and Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

On February 19, 2025, Parsons released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, falling short of its prior guidance in revenue and EBITDA. The Company explained that its “adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter was negatively impacted by $29 million of adjustments on two programs.” On this news, the price of Parsons shares declined by $8.42 per share, from $73.50 per share on February 18, 2025, to close at $65.08 on February 19, 2025.

For more information on the Parsons investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PSN

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Perpetua files a current report on form 8-K with the SEC on February 13, 2025. The Company disclosed that it "released an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project (the "Project"), which is based, in part, on basic engineering work completed by Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. ("Ausenco") in January 2025 (the "Financial Update")." The Company added that the "Financial Update also applies fourth quarter 2024 cost estimates for construction and operations, consistent with the Basic Engineering analysis, as well as current and consensus commodity pricing for sales. While the Financial Model reflects an increase in initial and total capital expenditures and LOM AISC compared to the base model included in the 2020 Feasibility Study, the corresponding increase in commodity prices resulted in overall improvements to key economic metrics of Annual Average EBITDA and Annual Average Free Cash Flow while maintaining a similar after-tax NPV 5% at consensus pricing." Based on this news, shares of Perpetua fell by 22.3% on February 14, 2025.

For more information on the Perpetua investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PPTA

