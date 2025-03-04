SIKA ACQUIRES BUILDING FINISHING COMPANY IN THE USA

Sika has fully acquired HPS North America, Inc., a successful supplier of building finishing materials. HPS distributes Schönox branded products, manufactured by Sika Germany, in the US market. Fully integrating this business into Sika USA will create a strong platform for further expansion in the building finishing segment and lead to significant efficiency gains.

HPS has successfully developed the business over the past few years, significantly growing both sales and profitability. The products, which include self-leveling and waterproofing solutions, are sold via a well-established network of distribution partners and are mainly used in flooring applications.

Since the acquisition of Parex, Sika has continuously increased its presence in the building finishing segment in the USA. By acquiring HPS, Sika will further expand its position in this growing market segment. Until today, Sika has held a minority participation in the company and is now acquiring the remaining stake. Fully consolidating this business under Sika ownership will provide exciting cross-selling opportunities in the flooring Industry and bring significant efficiency gains in logistics and production.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Americas: “With the integration of the HPS business into our US organization, we will be able to go full speed ahead in developing our business relationships and distribution networks in the building finishing area. We are looking forward to combining our sales and marketing expertise to best serve our customers and warmly welcome the HPS employees to our Sika team.”

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

