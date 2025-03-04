The Eclipse Foundation to Showcase Advanced, Industry-Ready Open Source Embedded Technologies at embedded world 2025

BRUSSELS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced its participation at embedded world 2025 . Located in Hall 4, booth #4-554, the Eclipse Foundation booth will showcase a wide array of open source embedded projects, including the latest advancements from Eclipse ThreadX, the OpenHW Foundation, Eclipse Development Tools and IDEs, and cutting-edge solutions from the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group.

“We’re excited to once again engage with the developer community at embedded world 2025,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Open source is at the forefront of embedded innovation, including increasing relevance in sectors requiring functional safety, driving growth across diverse use cases. Our expanding ecosystem reflects this momentum, with new members, groundbreaking projects, and continuous technological evolution.”

Featured Innovations at embedded world 2025

The Eclipse Foundation will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of open source solutions spanning industrial IoT, automotive, robotics, AI, and embedded software development tools. Key highlights include:

Eclipse ThreadX: The World’s First Safety-Certified Open Source RTOS



Eclipse ThreadX is the industry’s first and only safety-certified open source Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), setting new benchmarks for reliability and security in embedded systems. Supported by the ThreadX Alliance , it fosters a vibrant ecosystem focused on long-term sustainability, industry collaboration, and safety certification resources. As a powerful open source alternative to proprietary RTOS solutions, Eclipse ThreadX meets the rigorous demands of automotive, medical, aerospace, industrial, and other safety-critical applications, enabling organizations to innovate without vendor lock-in.

OpenHW Foundation: High-Performance Open Source Cores and Processor IP



The OpenHW Foundation is the world’s only non-profit organization dedicated to delivering verified, industrial-grade open source processor cores. At embedded world, OpenHW will showcase its latest RISC-V–based processor IP, with live demonstrations of production-ready cores optimized for high-performance, embedded, and AI-driven applications.

Eclipse Tools: Empowering Embedded Development with Open Tools and Platforms.



The Eclipse Foundation will also feature its powerful open source IDEs and cloud-based development platforms, including Open VSX , Eclipse Theia , and the Eclipse IDE . These platforms provide flexible, scalable solutions for embedded programming, enhancing productivity, and fostering collaboration within the global developer community.

Software Defined Vehicle (SDV): Shaping the Future of Automotive Software



The Eclipse SDV Working Group is driving innovation in automotive software with a comprehensive open source ecosystem. Attendees can explore an extensive suite of protocols, libraries, tools, and frameworks designed to accelerate the development of Software Defined Vehicles, enabling next-generation automotive features, connectivity, and functionality.

Open Regulatory Compliance: Navigating Complex Regulations



The Open Regulatory Compliance Working Group plays a pivotal role in helping embedded technology providers navigate the evolving regulatory landscape. This initiative is focused on ensuring compliance with global standards and emerging regulations, such as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), empowering organizations to innovate confidently while meeting industry requirements, safeguarding both product integrity and market access.

Join us at embedded world 2025

Discover the future of open source embedded technology at embedded world 2025, taking place from March 11-13 at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg. Meet with Eclipse Foundation representatives in Hall 4, Booth #4-554 to explore our cutting-edge solutions and learn how to get involved with our dynamic community.

For more information on membership and participation, visit our membership page .

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and embedded applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

