Constellium Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Advancing a Sustainable Economy Together

PARIS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing a sustainable and circular economy. The report details Constellium’s key achievements and reports progress on the company’s targets for decarbonization, recycling, safety, and women representation.

"At Constellium, we are dedicated to driving sustainability forward - both through our leadership in aluminum recycling and our commitment to the well-being of our employees and communities," said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. "Aluminum is an extraordinary material that enhances efficiency through lightweighting and can be infinitely recycled without losing its properties. This makes it a key enabler of a low-carbon future."

Constellium’s commitment to sustainability has consistently received recognition from third-party organizations, including a Gold rating from Ecovadis and an AA rating from MSCI.

Major achievements in Constellium’s sustainability efforts in 2024 include:

Advancing aluminum recycling : In September, Constellium inaugurated a new €130 million recycling center at its Neuf-Brisach facility in France, increasing the company’s global recycling capacity to over 750,000 metric tons annually. This facility enhances the recycling of automotive and packaging products by 75%, reduces carbon emissions by 400,000 metric tons CO₂eq, and strengthens Constellium’s closed-loop recycling capabilities. The project incorporated biodiversity studies and advanced technologies to minimize environmental impact while maximizing energy efficiency and reducing water consumption and air emissions.



: In September, Constellium inaugurated a new €130 million recycling center at its Neuf-Brisach facility in France, increasing the company’s global recycling capacity to over 750,000 metric tons annually. This facility enhances the recycling of automotive and packaging products by 75%, reduces carbon emissions by 400,000 metric tons CO₂eq, and strengthens Constellium’s closed-loop recycling capabilities. The project incorporated biodiversity studies and advanced technologies to minimize environmental impact while maximizing energy efficiency and reducing water consumption and air emissions. Transitioning away from coal : In April, Constellium closed its last coal-fired power station at its Singen facility in Germany, marking a major step in its decarbonization efforts. This transition is expected to cut the facility’s direct greenhouse gas emissions by over 25% between 2021 and 2025.



: In April, Constellium closed its last coal-fired power station at its Singen facility in Germany, marking a major step in its decarbonization efforts. This transition is expected to cut the facility’s direct greenhouse gas emissions by over 25% between 2021 and 2025. Pioneering hydrogen casting : In July, Constellium achieved a significant milestone by completing its first industrial-scale hydrogen casting at its C-TEC R&D center. This breakthrough involved substituting natural gas with hydrogen to produce a 12-metric-ton aluminum slab for use in electric vehicles. It highlights the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonizing industrial processes, provided that it becomes widely available, cost-effective, and truly sourced from renewable energy.



: In July, Constellium achieved a significant milestone by completing its first industrial-scale hydrogen casting at its C-TEC R&D center. This breakthrough involved substituting natural gas with hydrogen to produce a 12-metric-ton aluminum slab for use in electric vehicles. It highlights the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonizing industrial processes, provided that it becomes widely available, cost-effective, and truly sourced from renewable energy. Third-party validation of our efforts : Constellium’s commitment to responsible production was acknowledged by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), which awarded Performance Standard v3.0 certification to all its operations. This certification underscores Constellium’s leadership in responsible sourcing, greenhouse gas reduction, waste management, and human rights.



: Constellium’s commitment to responsible production was acknowledged by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), which awarded Performance Standard v3.0 certification to all its operations. This certification underscores Constellium’s leadership in responsible sourcing, greenhouse gas reduction, waste management, and human rights. Launch of Constellium’s first Employee Resource Group: Launched in 2024, WINS (Women Inspiring Networking and Success) aims to foster a culture of inclusion and empowerment. WINS is open to all Constellium employees, regardless of gender.



Constellium remains committed to innovating, investing, and collaborating to advance a more sustainable aluminum industry. As the company progresses toward its 2030 sustainability targets, it will continue to develop low-carbon solutions, enhance recycling efforts, and contribute to a more sustainable value chain.

Constellium’s 2024 Sustainability Report details the company's initiatives and results and is organized and presented in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. Constellium’s non-financial performance statement included in the report was verified by an independent third party*.

The full Constellium 2024 Sustainability Report is available for download on the company's website at: https://www.constellium.com/sustainability/policies-reports-and-certifications

*The verification assured our compliance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code (article R. 225-105), along with the fairness of the information provided in our statement, such as key performance indicators and measures taken to address risks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

www.constellium.com