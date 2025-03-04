Atsign Makes Local AI Models Invisible and Globally Accessible

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, the originator of security through invisibility, today announced a groundbreaking solution that delivers secure, global access to locally running AI models, without exposing them to the public internet. This innovation, integrating with platforms like Ollama and popular LLMs such as DeepSeek, Mistral, Llama, and Gemma, empowers people to harness the full potential of AI from anywhere, while maintaining privacy and control.

Building on the success of its invisible cloud deployments on Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Atsign is now extending its approach to AI security. Using Atsign's NoPorts, organizations and individuals can create direct, peer-to-peer connections to their home, office, or private cloud based AI models, without having to know its IP address and eliminating the need for port forwarding. This means authorized people, entities, and things gain secure, remote access without the risk of public exposure.

"The AI revolution should be personal and private," said Colin Constable, CTO at Atsign. "With NoPorts, people and organizations can now enjoy the power of private AI models without compromising their data or exposing their systems to vulnerabilities. We're making AI truly accessible on your terms while making it invisible to prying eyes."

Key Benefits

Enhanced Privacy and Security - AI models remain invisible to bad actors on the public internet, and direct, peer-to-peer connections eliminate the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

- AI models remain invisible to bad actors on the public internet, and direct, peer-to-peer connections eliminate the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. Global Accessibility - Access your AI models from anywhere in the world, without the complexities of VPNs, port forwarding or public IP addresses.

- Access your AI models from anywhere in the world, without the complexities of VPNs, port forwarding or public IP addresses. Seamless Integration - Works effortlessly with Ollama and popular AI models like DeepSeek, Mistral, Llama 2, and Gemma.

- Works effortlessly with Ollama and popular AI models like DeepSeek, Mistral, Llama 2, and Gemma. Complete Control - Maintain full ownership and control over data and AI models.

Atsign’s technology eliminates the need for exposing sensitive local resources to the public internet, offering a paradigm shift in how humans interact with AI models and other services. This innovative approach ensures that humans can leverage the power of private AI models without sacrificing security or privacy.

"We are committed to empowering individuals and organizations with secure and private access to their digital resources," added Constable. "Our solution for private AI Models is another step towards realizing our vision of an internet where privacy is the default."

About Atsign

Atsign specializes in embedded security technology infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company is providing the technology for the next generation of the Internet with simplicity, security, and privacy built in. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and personal data services. Learn more at Atsign.com.

About NoPorts

NoPorts simplifies and secures remote access. With a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption ensuring data privacy, and the elimination of network attack surfaces, NoPorts offers the most secure tunnel for remote access. NoPorts empowers businesses to achieve greater operational efficiency, improved scalability, and enhanced security—all while reducing costs and complexity. Learn more at NoPorts.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Hetherington

Atsign

Scott@Atsign.com

844-827-0985