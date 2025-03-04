Fixing of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
4 March 2025
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 6 March 2025
Effective from 6 March 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 6 March 2025 to 9 June 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 6 March 2025: 3.7680% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
