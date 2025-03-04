Toobit Launches USDC-M Perpetual Contracts





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, today launches two new USDC-M Perpetual Contracts. Created to build greater price stability and capital efficiency on the trading platform, the product launch will begin with the flagship pairs, BTC/USDC and ETH/USDC.

“As crypto markets mature, traders increasingly demand a more predictable margin system,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit, “USDC perpetuals delivers on this need by minimizing exposure to potential fluctuations, making advanced trading strategies more accessible than ever.”

By reducing exposure to collateral volatility, traders can manage risk more effectively on Toobit, while still accessing leverage of up to 175x.

The crypto exchange also adopts transparent real-time PnL calculations and institutional-grade matching engines– platform features operating behind the scenes to ensure a seamless trading experience around the clock.

USDC-M Perpetual Contracts, also known as USDC-M Perpetuals, are settled with USD Coin (USDC). Similar to USDT-M Perpetual Contracts, fees are typically settled between the long position holders and short position holders every 8 hours.

To start trading, users simply need to transfer USDC to their derivatives account, navigate to the USDC Perpetual Contracts section, select their preferred leverage, and execute their positions. Fees can range from 0.02% for makers and 0.06% for takers.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

