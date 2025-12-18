Toobit Expands Futures Suite with 200x Leverage for ETHUSDT Perpetual Contracts

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces an upgrade to its futures trading suite: the introduction of 200x leverage for ETHUSDT Perpetual Contracts. This update gives traders greater flexibility and higher market exposure when trading Ethereum.

As Ethereum continues to solidify its position as the foundational layer of the decentralized economy, the demand for Ethereum-linked trading instruments has grown.

By offering up to 200x leverage, Toobit allows traders to access larger market positions with less capital. This makes it easier for traders to manage their portfolios and protect their investments against market swings.

"Adding 200x leverage for ETHUSDT is part of our work to offer a high-performance trading space," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Our goal is to equip our traders with the tools they need to react to even small price changes with maximum flexibility."

As the derivatives market matures, Ethereum has emerged as a primary pillar, with BTC and ETH combined now driving nearly 70% of global derivatives volume. Institutional adoption is also rising; as of late 2025, corporate treasuries and ETPs control roughly 8% of the total ETH supply.

This momentum is expected to continue into 2026, with expanding stablecoin liquidity projected to push DeFi’s TVL past $300 billion.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

