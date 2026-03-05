Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today launches its March spot challenge, featuring a 150,000 USDT prize pool in token airdrops and trading vouchers.

By completing on-chain deposits and meeting trading volume milestones, participants can unlock mystery boxes. This straightforward reward structure ensures the challenge is accessible to traders of all experience levels.

The campaign covers a curated list of 16 trading pairs, allowing traders to engage with their preferred assets while qualifying for rewards. Notable pairs include BTC, ETH, SOL, TON, BNB, and XRP, alongside trending ecosystem tokens such as PEPE, PIPPIN, and SIREN.

"This campaign is about encouraging our community to explore new spot pairs and expand their portfolios with added incentives," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By lowering the barrier to entry with a $20 minimum deposit and integrating a mystery box mechanism with standard spot trading, we ensure every trader has an engaging path to earning rewards while they trade their favorite assets."

The campaign is structured into two primary activity streams to maximize winning opportunities:

Deposit tasks: Traders earn mystery boxes by completing net on-chain deposits. Thresholds start at $20, with higher tiers ($50 and $100) unlocking additional rewards.

Spot trading challenges: Participants who reach cumulative trading volumes, ranging from $100 up to $10,000, can unlock up to eight mystery boxes daily throughout the campaign.

The campaign runs from March 4, 2026, at 10:00 AM (UTC) to March 25, 2026, at 10:00 PM (UTC). Traders are required to register on the campaign page to participate. For further details, visit the announcement page.

The digital asset sector is experiencing a shift toward spot market depth. Spot trading volumes have risen 12% this quarter as traders prioritize direct asset ownership. Additionally, platforms using interactive rewards are seeing a 15% higher engagement rate than those relying on traditional fee-rebate models.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/526f4979-0383-4f4e-8934-13f494e0f6c4