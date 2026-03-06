Toobit Launches New Broker Program, Offering Dual-Earning Streams for Partners



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its Broker Program. This new initiative is designed for professional trading terminals, algorithmic tool developers, and community leaders looking to monetize their technical infrastructure and trading volume.

The program introduces a shift in how partners earn on the exchange. In the traditional exchange model, partners typically choose between being an affiliate or a technical service provider. Under this new dual-structure program, partners can double their earnings by maintaining two identities at once:

As an Inviter: Partners continue to earn rebates on the trading activity of traders they directly refer to the platform, covering both API and non-API activity.

As a Broker: Partners earn supplemental commissions on any API traffic tagged with their unique Broker ID, regardless of whether the trader was their original invitee.

"Our goal is to reward the technical value our partners bring to the table," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By allowing broker commissions to layer on top of our existing invitation rebates, we are providing a unique, high-yield opportunity for developers and platform owners to scale their revenue alongside our ecosystem."

Key Features of the Toobit Broker Program

Stackable commissions: A trader's original Inviter and the Broker can both receive rewards on the same transaction, maximizing the total payout for partners who fill both roles.

Independent configuration: Flexible control over commission rates for both Inviter and Broker pathways.

Professional dashboard: A dedicated backend system for real-time tracking of API-linked traders, trading volumes, and detailed commission breakdowns.

Direct integration: Full support for professional tools and libraries, including CCXT, ensuring a smooth transition for technical partners.

Toobit is now accepting applications for the Broker Program. Joining the ecosystem is a simple process that typically takes less than five minutes. Interested partners can join by registering for a Toobit account and completing KYC, submitting an application via the official registration page to receive a unique Broker ID, and integrating with the Toobit open API to begin earning commissions on all qualifying trades. Full details are available in the Toobit Broker Program FAQ.

As of March 2026, the global algorithmic trading market has reached a valuation of $20.23 billion. With 80% of total market volume now processed through automated systems, industry leaders are adopting API-first, cloud-native infrastructures for the sub-millisecond speeds required for modern alpha generation.

This shift toward high-frequency, automated environments, where retail API participation is expanding at an 8.3% CAGR, offers partners a strategic entry into the burgeoning $16.29 billion API management economy.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

