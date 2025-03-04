Mobilicom and Aitech Partner to Deliver Aerospace and Defense-Grade Solutions for Next-Generation Autonomous AI-Driven UAS Platforms

Marks first partnership for roll-out of Mobilicom’s OS3 cybersecurity software to meet critical needs in rapidly evolving uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) market

Mobilicom OS3 software and Aitech rugged computing systems offer high-performance solution for AI-driven UAS platforms to monitor, detect, alarm, and prevent security threats and malicious attacks

Palo Alto, CA and Chatsworth, CA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, and Aitech Systems, a global leader in rugged computing systems for mission critical environments, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver secure AI-driven autonomous computing solutions for aerospace and defense uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS). The collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies by integrating Mobilicom’s OS3 (Operational Security, Safety, and Standards compliance) cybersecurity platform onto Aitech’s widely deployed rugged computing systems to provide UAS manufacturers innovative tools to tackle the most demanding operational and cybersecurity challenges.

This marks Mobilicom’s first commercial partnership for OS3, its innovative cybersecurity platform. The companies plan to integrate OS3 onto Aitech’s rugged NVIDIA-based computers to deliver solutions for Tier-1 UAS platforms. As an NVIDIA partner, Aitech has a strong performance track record with its rugged computing systems onboard UAS platforms which have been field-proven and deployed worldwide.

Together, these products aim to address the critical need to secure and safeguard platforms to overcome vulnerabilities and malicious attacks in the $27 billion uncrewed systems market for defense, robotics, and industrial applications. Combining Mobilicom’s cybersecurity expertise with Aitech’s rugged computing solutions will provide UAS manufacturers and operators with the secure, scalable technologies they need to meet the challenges of today’s dynamic environments.

“We believe this partnership is a significant step in advancing mission computing for next-generation uncrewed systems,” stated Mobilicom’s CEO, Oren Elkayam. “We are proud to partner with Aitech, an established and renowned provider of advanced, rugged hardware computing solutions for the aerospace and defense industry. Their solutions are field-proven and embedded within defense and commercial programs and platforms by numerous Tier-1 OEMs worldwide.”

“Mobilicom is a leader in UAS cybersecurity with OS3 being a first-of-its-kind solution that provides comprehensive security, safety, and standard compliance to secure the operation of autonomous UAS platforms,” stated Pratish Shah, General Manager of Aitech USA. “This partnership underscores the advanced technology Aitech delivers for AI-driven solutions and our commitment to the safety and security of future aerospace and defense autonomous platforms.”

OS3 provides groundbreaking cybersecurity for next-generation AI-driven drones through continuous monitoring, detection, alarm, and prevention of threats during the entire mission. Its multi-layered architecture implements advanced intrusion detection systems (IDS) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) that prevent tampering, data theft, and unauthorized access in real-time. Designed for complex operations, OS3 enables continuous resilience through proactive threat detection and automated response while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Aitech’s NVIDIA AI-driven autonomous computers are the most advanced embedded computers for AI, deep learning, and video and signal processing in distributed systems that need to reliably operate in remote, harsh conditions. Ideal for applications requiring powerful processing, including autonomous, surveillance, and advanced weapons systems, Aitech’s rugged computing systems offer customers with leading-edge, high-performance graphics and video processing to address the most demanding embedded applications.

About Aitech Systems

Leveraging over four decades of experience providing reliable, rugged embedded systems for use in military, aerospace, and space platforms, Aitech is the world’s first independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovator offering customized boards as building blocks for integrated computing and networking subsystems. Offering customization services for rugged and severe environment military, aerospace, and space applications, Aitech delivers mission-optimized and proven system solutions across Sea, Land, Air, and Space domains. Aitech solutions are used by industry leaders like Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is supporting a better tomorrow with highly reliable, cost-effective, and proven rugged embedded solutions designed to meet your mission and platform requirements. For more information, please visit www.aitechsystems.com.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, Mobilicom is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how the partnership with Aitech is a significant step in advancing mission computing for next-generation uncrewed systems. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

