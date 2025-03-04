Blue Point Brewing Co. Introduces Long Island Light: A Premium Craft Lager





PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing Company, Long Island’s original craft brewery and a Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly introduces Long Island Light, a premium light lager by Long Islanders, for Long Islanders. The refreshing new brew embodies the island’s relaxed, coastal lifestyle with its crisp, clean taste. With just 90 calories, 3 grams of carbohydrates, and a refined 4.0% ABV, Long Island Light is an impressive brew that delivers full flavor without the heaviness of traditional beers. It's perfect for sunny beach days or relaxing with friends at backyard events, offering an enjoyable drinking experience without sacrificing taste.

"As consumer demand for low-calorie, sessionable beers continues to grow, we identified an opportunity to develop a locally brewed alternative to mainstream light lagers," stated Carrie Shafir, Senior Brand Director at Blue Point. "Long Island Light is the perfect balance of flavor, refreshment, and drinkability, being crafted with premium ingredients and a commitment to quality."

Long Island Light is now available year-round on draft and in 12-pack cans at various retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout Long Island. Long Island Light will also be featured at Blue Point Brewing’s 5th Annual Shakedown on Main Street Festival on May 17, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy this refreshing new brew alongside a selection of Blue Point's most popular offerings. The festival will include live music, local vendors, and various community activities in Patchogue.

About Blue Point Brewing Company

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York and is Long Island’s OG craft brewery. Twenty-seven years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point’s flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

