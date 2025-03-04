Next Hydrogen receives its ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certifications

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“Next Hydrogen“ or the “Company”) ( TSXV:NXH , OTC:NXHSF ) is pleased to announce that it has received official ISO 9001-2015 and ISO 45001-2018 certification notices for its 6610 Edwards Blvd site in Mississauga, Canada. These certifications demonstrate and certify Next Hydrogen’s standardized quality systems, health and safety management systems, supplier selection processes, and continuous improvement processes.

With these certifications Next Hydrogen has demonstrated that we have a robust operating system that can be scaled quickly to effectively support our growing customer base. Team Next Hydrogen is poised to exceed our customers’ expectations and become the supplier of choice for green hydrogen electrolysis systems. In 2024, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) provided a $2 million investment to Next Hydrogen which was critical in allowing Next Hydrogen to further enhance its quality standards and processes to help secure these certifications.

“These important certifications highlight our team’s continued commitment and dedication to build our brand steeped in innovation, quality, safety and reliability”, said Raveel Afzaal, President & CEO. “We are particularly grateful to FedDev Ontario for their financial support to achieve this critical milestone as part of our scale-up activities.”

“Congratulations to Next Hydrogen on this impressive milestone. Investments in clean technology companies, like Next Hydrogen, bolster Canada's position as a global leader in green manufacturing and support our carbon reduction objectives,” said the Honourable Ruby Sahota, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of water electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as a green energy source or a green industrial feedstock. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. For further information: www.nexthydrogen.com

About FedDev Ontario

For 15 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario , has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada’s most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our investment profiles, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario’s X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

