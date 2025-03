Bitfarms Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

TORONTO, Ontario, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF), a global Bitcoin and vertically integrated data center company, today announced its participation in three upcoming investor and industry conferences.

Investor Event Details:

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference

Date: March 12, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Bitfarms Participants: Ben Gagnon (CEO), Jeff Lucas (CFO), Tracy Krumme (SVP, IR & Comms)

Panel Time: 3:40pm-4:05pm ET

Panel Title: “Hybrid Model for Bitcoin Mining & AI”; CEO Ben Gagnon to participate

Event: 37th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 17-18, 2025

Location: Dana Point, CA

Bitfarms Participants: Liam Wilson (COO), Jeff Lucas (CFO), Tracy Krumme (SVP, IR & Comms)

Industry Event Details:

Event: NVIDIA GTC 2025

Date: March 17-21, 2025

Location: San Jose, CA

Bitfarms Participants: Liam Wilson (COO), Philippe Fortier (EVP, Corporate Development), Alex Brammer (SVP, Mining Operations), Craig Hibbard (SVP, Infrastructure)

For additional information or to schedule 1x1 meetings at any of the above conferences, please reach out to investors@bitfarms.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global vertically integrated Bitcoin data center company that sells its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining facilities with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers.

Bitfarms currently has 13 operating Bitcoin data centers, as well as hosting agreements with two data centers, in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bitfarms

Tracy Krumme

SVP, Head of IR & Corp. Comms.

+1 786-671-5638

tkrumme@bitfarms.com

Media Contact:

Bitfarms

Caroline Brady Baker

Director, Communications

cbaker@bitfarms.com