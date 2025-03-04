Johnny Damon Brings Championship-Level Hydration to Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket with A-GAME

ORLANDO, Fla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc . (“A-GAME”) has reached a deal with Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, to carry A-GAME sports drinks in its grocery stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Founded by former MLB champion Johnny Damon and backed by legends like Bo Jackson, A-GAME is a better-for-you sports drink that keeps athletes performing their best.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence throughout the Southeast and providing more opportunities to help athletes bring their ‘A-game’ every day,” said Damon, A-GAME founder and CEO. “Florida has always been home to me and was a huge inspiration for starting A-GAME. Winn-Dixie is well-loved in my home state, as well as across the Southeast, and I’m proud our drink will be on their shelves.”

Damon was originally inspired to get into the beverage industry after hearing news of multiple high school athletes in Florida passing away from dehydration and overexertion while practicing in high temperatures. Damon worked for years consulting with experts to develop the A-GAME formula to help athletes stay hydrated naturally. A-GAME boasts natural ingredients like honey and sea salt, contains no artificial colorants, and is equipped with eight vital vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates.

“We are delighted to expand our hydration beverage options to include A-GAME and give our customers even more variety as they shop with us," said Dewayne Rabon, Southeastern Grocers chief merchandising officer. “A-GAME's dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to offer innovative, high-quality products. We eagerly anticipate the arrival of A-GAME’s vibrant lineup on our shelves and are confident it will be a refreshing new favorite."

A-GAME comes in six bold flavors: Dragon Fruit Plum, Concord Grape, Strawberry Lemonade, Tropical, Citrus and Black Cherry Pomegranate. Each flavor also comes in a zero-sugar option. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie will stock a minimum of two flavors in every store, with most locations offering up to four.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc.; Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time; Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, American country music singer, songwriter and record producer; Tracy Lawrence; and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com .

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

