A-GAME Beverages Appoints Industry Veteran Mitchell Krupp as Chief Business Development Advisor/Partner and Member of the Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME”) today announced the appointment of Mitchell “Mitch” Krupp as the company’s new Chief Business Development Advisor/Partner and Board Member, effective immediately.

Krupp brings more than 25 years of experience across the consumer, food, beverage, and wellness sectors, with a proven track record of scaling early-stage brands, raising capital, and forming transformative strategic partnerships. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in the CPG space.

A respected strategist and investor, Krupp was among the first board members and early investors in Liquid Death, the fast-growing beverage brand that achieved breakout success and industry recognition for disruptive marketing and category leadership.

His broader advisory and board experience includes:

Saint James Iced Tea – Board Member

High Ground Chips – Board Member

Afterlife Ag – Advisor

Chlorophyll Water – Board Advisor

Additional advisory roles spanning wellness, water, sustainability, and functional CPG brands.

Krupp is also a Founding Member of Krupp Holdings, LLC, with prior leadership experience at Liquid Death Mountain Water, Chlorophyll Water and High Ground Chips. His background includes deep expertise in business strategy, M&A, go-to-market execution, and capital development.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Mitch to A-GAME at this pivotal stage of our growth,” said Jim Painter, President of A-GAME Beverages. “His track record, relationships, and ability to guide brands through rapid expansion will be invaluable as we scale our hydration and powdered performance product lines nationally.”

Krupp holds a degree from the University of Pennsylvania and is based in New York.

His appointment strengthens A-GAME’s leadership team as the company continues to expand retail distribution, accelerate A-GAME Hydration Powder Sticks, and position itself for its next phase of national scale.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.:

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc.; Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time; Caleb Downs, College Football National Champion; American country music singer, songwriter and record producer; Tracy Lawrence; and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

