A-GAME Beverages and MLB Legend Johnny Damon Take Center Court at NBA Puerto Rico Celebrity Game 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME”), a clean, health-focused rehydration beverage made with quality ingredients, is proud to announce the participation of its Chief Executive Officer and two-time World Series Champion, Johnny Damon, in the NBA Puerto Rico Celebrity Game 2025. The exciting celebrity match-up will take place tomorrow, October 4, 2025, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat.

Johnny Damon, a fan-favorite who famously secured World Series rings with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, brings his championship energy to the basketball court. His attendance comes at a timely moment, coinciding with the heated MLB Division Series underway this week. Johnny Damon will be available for media interviews in Puerto Rico to discuss his experience in the Celebrity Game, his involvement with A-GAME, and to offer his unique perspective as a baseball icon on the current postseason action.

"I’m thrilled to be here in Puerto Rico for the Celebrity Game, and I'm ready to bring my A-GAME to the court," said Johnny Damon. "It's amazing to be alongside these incredible talents, and I’m excited for everyone to see how A-GAME is the only choice for clean, effective hydration, especially when you’re pushing yourself."

A-GAME Beverages will be a prominent presence at the event, ensuring that celebrity athletes and both team benches stay optimally hydrated throughout the high-energy game with its naturally-sourced electrolyte formula.

The brand's presence in Puerto Rico is a major step in a strategic expansion across the Caribbean. Edith Colón, leader for sales, marketing, and distribution for A-GAME in Puerto Rico, and soon throughout the wider Caribbean region, commented on the significance of the event.

"The NBA Puerto Rico Celebrity Game is the perfect platform to connect with a passionate and dynamic market," said Colon. "We're not just selling a drink; we’re introducing a better way to hydrate. I'm proud to confirm that A-GAME is already available for sale in leading supermarkets and convenience stores across the Island, and this event will accelerate our growth as we prepare to expand across the Caribbean."

A-GAME Beverages offers consumers a clean sports drink option, featuring elite electrolytes, essential vitamins, no dyes, and no artificial sweeteners or flavors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maggie Caraway

mcaraway@drinkagame.com

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc.; Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time; Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author; American country music singer, songwriter and record producer, Tracy Lawrence; Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player; and renowned human biologist and expert in the science of human performance, Gary Brecka, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding A-GAME Beverages, Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or a possible listing on an exchange — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues or results of operation or stock value.