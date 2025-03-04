HERE Technologies Holds Top Ranking in Counterpoint’s 2024 Location Platform Effectiveness Index

Industry analyst firm ranks HERE as the top location platform for the eighth consecutive year, citing AI-powered mapping innovations, strategic partnerships and customer-centric solutions

Location data identified as crucial for global automotive industry’s development of Software-Defined Vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Automated Driving functions

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies has been recognized as the industry leader in Counterpoint’s 2024 Location Platform Effectiveness Index, ranking first among 27 evaluated vendors, including Google, TomTom and Mapbox. The annual report underscores HERE’s continued leadership in map data quality, AI-powered location intelligence and customer-centric solutions.

Driving the Future of AI-Powered Mapping for Enterprises

Counterpoint’s analysis highlights HERE’s continued leadership in digital mapping, with the company leading across eight out of ten categories, including Customers, Partnerships, AI Capabilities and Data Platform.

The 2024 report also highlighted HERE’s open-platform strategy and privacy-first approach. The company’s collaboration with AWS was noted as a key factor in enabling scalable, flexible data integrations for enterprises. HERE automates the processing of data from vehicle cameras, sensors, LiDAR, satellite, aerial imagery, and IoT sources, significantly reducing manual processing time while ensuring fresh, high-fidelity map data.

“HERE continues to lead the location platform industry by combining AI-powered automation with high-quality map data,” said Mohit Sharma, Senior Research Analyst for Automotive at Counterpoint. “The company’s investments in AI, particularly its integration with AWS and the launch of HERE AI Assistant, demonstrate a forward-thinking approach that sets it apart.” Sharma added, “HERE’s real-time mapping capabilities, privacy-centric platform, and ability to scale AI-powered solutions across industries solidified its position as the top-ranked location platform in 2024.”

Mapping as the Foundation for Software-Defined Vehicles

The company earned top scores for continuous innovations and utilization of AI to power its mapmaking and sensor fusion capabilities for the era of software-defined vehicles (SDV). The unified mapping architecture delivered by HERE enables rapid AI-powered map updates, ensuring that vehicles receive fresh and reliable data. The automotive industry’s shift toward SDVs has further underscored the importance of real-time mapping. Dynamic maps are no longer just about navigation; they are about safety and enabling ADAS, EV routing and automated driving technologies.

In 2024, the HERE HD Live Map reinforced its market position by helping to power leading SAE Level 3 automated driving systems deployed by Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Currently, more than 53 million vehicles, from numerous car brands, depend on HERE map data for ADAS and automated driving applications.

“As the automotive industry accelerates toward SDVs and real-time, AI-powered capabilities, HERE continues to provide the most advanced and scalable mapping solutions in the market,” said Mike Nefkens, CEO of HERE Technologies. “We are proud to be recognized by Counterpoint for the eighth consecutive year, underscoring our commitment to innovation and delivering to customers the highest quality, up-to-date, and intelligent location data available.”

Beyond automotive, Counterpoint highlights the continued growth of HERE in enterprise location services, transportation, logistics and mobility.

For detailed information on the Counterpoint 2024 Location Platform Effectiveness Index, visit: https://www.here.com/platform/counterpoint-report-2025 .

