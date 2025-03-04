Infinidat is Recognized as a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage Platform for the Seventh Time: 5 Times as an Overall Customers’ Choice and 2 Times as a North America Region Customers’ Choice

WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has been named a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Platforms.1 This enterprise customer-centric recognition is the seventh time that Infinidat has been recognized [5 times as an overall Customers’ Choice and 2 times as a North America region Customers’ Choice] as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice as either a regional segment or overall Customers’ Choice for enterprise storage.

On an overall basis, Infinidat has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage five times over the past seven years – 2025, 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 − while on a regional basis, Infinidat has been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in North America twice – 2024 and 2023. Infinidat’s recognition is based on the reviews and ratings of end users from enterprises that are independently verified by Gartner.

“We believe the recognition of Infinidat as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for the seventh time, including five times as an overall Customers’ Choice and two times as a North America region Customers’ Choice, demonstrates our expertise in primary storage in the enterprise market,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “We believe Infinidat continues to differentiate itself by simplifying storage through advanced automation, enabling cost savings, providing industry-leading performance, incorporating cyber storage resilience and AI, and ensuring 100% availability with our triple-redundant storage architecture that is unique in the industry. There is no stronger endorsement of our comprehensive enterprise storage solutions than to read positive feedback directly from end-user customers who love Infinidat and the exceptional user experience that we deliver."

As of the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Platforms published on February 24, 2025, Infinidat has received an average overall rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 in the Primary Storage Platforms market for the InfiniBox® and the InfiniBox™ SSA based on 77 reviews. In addition, 99% of customers indicated their willingness to recommend Infinidat to their peers.

According to the report, “Vendors placed in the upper-right ‘Customers’ Choice’ quadrant of the ‘Voice of the Customer’ have scores that meet or exceed the market average for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience).” We believe, as the ‘go to’ site for IT buyers of enterprise-class technology solutions, Gartner Peer Insights is the industry-standard enterprise reviews and ratings platform.

Examples of Customer Reviews

The following is a sample of the reviews that Infinidat users have been posting on Gartner Peer Insights site recently:

To read the report, click here. To read more Gartner Peer Insights reviews from Infinidat’s end-user customers worldwide, click here.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, go to: www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

¹ Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Platforms, Peer Contributors, 24 February, 2025.



Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.

