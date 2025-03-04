Melissa Launches Integrated Datasets and Native Apps in Snowflake

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, is now available on Snowflake Marketplace. Offering Melissa APIs as Snowflake native apps, and a selection of its comprehensive datasets, Melissa is supporting enterprise users worldwide with enriched customer data for better business intelligence and global customer engagement. This integration simplifies access to Melissa’s high-quality data and verification services, enabling businesses to enrich, validate, and leverage critical customer and location intelligence directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Melissa now offers 19 data products on Snowflake, including 17 datasets featuring phone, email, demographic, property, and geolocation information, and two Snowflake native apps designed to enhance data verification processes within the Snowflake environment. The newly integrated Personator Consumer and Global Address Verification native apps allow Snowflake users to validate customer addresses globally without exporting data, streamlining workflows and reducing errors.

“With Melissa’s integration into Snowflake Marketplace, businesses can now access our trusted data and verification services natively within the Snowflake platform. Data workflows are optimized and eliminate the traditional complexities of data extraction, transfer, and integration,” said Daniel Kha Le, Chief Data Officer, Melissa. “This partnership ensures that organizations using Snowflake can seamlessly enhance their data quality—a critical value in improving operational efficiency and driving better decision-making.”

Snowflake is a single, fully managed and integrated platform that businesses securely connect to globally across any type or scale of data to productize AI, applications, and more in the enterprise. This approach eliminates the data silos that lead to complexity and the need to move data to get business value. Snowflake users access all their data from a single platform, including data that is unstructured, in open formats, and from third parties.

Through the Snowflake Marketplace, businesses can now easily tap into Melissa’s datasets to find information on:

200 million U.S. consumers, including demographic, lifestyle, and contact data

17+ U.S. million companies and organizations, including firmographic and contacts

New mover data updated with over 100,000 new records every week

New homeowner data updated with over 75,000 new records every week

ZIP+4, Carrier Route, Place Name, Congressional District, Lat&Long Coordinates, Parcel and Building Footprints data

Geo-referenced and phone data for the U.S. and Canada

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with its offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, India, Singapore, and Australia. Melissa’s suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa’s 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

