Nuvectis Pharma Announces a New Publication of a Research Study Demonstrating that the Combination of NXP900 and EGFR Inhibitors Improves the Efficacy of the EGFR Inhibitors in Preclinical Models of EGFR Mutated NSCLC

Fort Lee, NJ, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced a new publication from the laboratory of Prof. Ruth Keri, (Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA) demonstrating that the combination of NXP900 and osimertinib (the active ingredient in Tagrisso®) was superior to single agent osimertinib in vivo in a model of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor(EGFR) mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and led to decreased cell proliferation and increased apoptosis in vitro. The data reported in this new publication (Cuellar-Vite et al., Molecular Cancer Research, 2025; DOI: 10.1158/1541-7786.MCR-24-030) further supports the mechanistic rationale for the combination of NXP900 and EGFR inhibitors in EGFR-mutated tumors, and further validates the data previously published by the research team at Astra Zeneca which demonstrated that the addition of NXP900 to osimertinib reverses resistance to osimertinib in osimertinib resistant cell lines.

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, commented, “As we continue our activities toward the initiation of the Phase 1b program of NXP900, we are very pleased to see yet another independently generated dataset from a highly reputable research institution demonstrating the synergistic effect of adding NXP900 to osimertinib in EGFR mutated NSCLC. With the Phase 1a dose escalation study nearing completion, we are excited about the potential opportunities presented by NXP900 in therapeutic areas of unmet medical need, both as a single agent and in combination with market-leading anti-cancer drugs.”

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900's unique mechanism of action enables the inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected and intended use of proceeds from the offering. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, including estimates and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical studies for NXP900 and statements regarding NXP900's therapeutic potential and the expected timing for the completion of the Phase 1a dose-escalation study and start of the NXP900 Phase 1b program. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K and our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: 201-614-3151

rbentsur@nuvectis.com



Media Relations Contact

Christopher M. Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 917-680-5608

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com









