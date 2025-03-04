ProMach’s ID Technology Acquires KelCode Solutions, a Premier Provider of Marking, Coding, and Labeling Solutions

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging machinery and related solutions, announced today that it has acquired KelCode Solutions, a premier provider of marking, coding, and labeling solutions. This acquisition further expands ProMach’s labeling and coding capabilities and customer support throughout North America.

Founded in 2007 by Tim Kelley, KelCode Solutions provides a comprehensive range of industrial marking and coding solutions that support various industries, including food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharma/medical/nutraceutical, building products, and automotive, chemical and industrial product manufacturers. The company’s extensive portfolio of products includes inkjet printers, thermal transfer printers, and laser marking systems, all of which are designed to meet the high demands of the industry and ensure traceability and compliance with industry regulations.

“We are excited to welcome the KelCode Solutions team to ProMach” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “Their addition to our labeling and coding business line will further expand our ability to provide industry-leading marking, coding, and labeling solutions to key strategic industries.” Anderson continued by saying “This acquisition continues to underscore our commitment to provide best-in-class labeling and coding solutions to our customers throughout North America.”

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, KelCode Solutions and its employees will join ProMach’s Labeling & Coding business line as part of the ID Technology brand, led by Group President Alan Shipman. Additional go-to-market product brands under the Labeling & Coding business line include EPI, Panther, Code Tech, Greydon, and Etiflex. The company’s vertically integrated product portfolio includes both labeling and coding machinery, which are supported by an extensive network that includes 5 machinery manufacturing plants, 17 regional sales and service offices, and 10 label converting facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“The addition of KelCode Solutions to our Labeling & Coding business line will leverage our best-in-class marking and coding solutions in key strategic markets by providing outstanding equipment and service support to both KelCode’s customers as well as our own,” said Mr. Shipman. “In addition to reliable equipment, KelCode has a trusted reputation for providing exceptional service, support, and helping their customers achieve clear, reliable marking and coding on their products for peak uptime in their operations,” Shipman added.

Tom Kelley, General Manager of KelCode Solutions, will continue to lead the KelCode team while also supporting ID Technology’s national accounts team in key markets.

“Being a part of ProMach’s Labeling & Coding group is an exciting opportunity to expand our ability to provide reliable batch marking, coding, and labeling solutions that are tailored to meet each customer’s specific needs”, said Kelley. “Our commitment to exceptional service, quality consumables, and superior support will continue at an even greater scale to keep our current and future customers’ production lines running smoothly.” Kelley continued, “Which is why we’re joining ProMach—they have a proven track record of success and a reputation of investing in its companies to elevate everyone’s strengths, offer more complete solutions, and better serve its customers.”

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately-held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit www.ProMachCareers.com.

About ID Technology

Customers across North America depend on ID Technology to design, build, integrate, and install the most effective product, case, and pallet identification systems for their product lines. ID Technology is a leading provider of labeling, coding, and marking equipment that also supplies quality flexographic, digital, blank, and shell labels in run volumes of any size from numerous regional label converting facilities across North America. ID Technology is a product brand of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions. As part of the ProMach Labeling & Coding business line, ID Technology helps our packaging customers protect their reputation and grow the trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about ID Technology at www.IDTechnology.com.