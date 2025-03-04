AgEagle Aerial Systems Completes Milestone Order of 60 RedEdge-P Multispectral Sensors

Order fulfilled on time represents the largest sensor sale in Company history

WICHITA, Kan., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces it has fulfilled the previously announced order for 60 RedEdge-P Multispectral Sensors from an East Asian value-added reseller (VAR).

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Following the successful on-time completion of this, our largest sensor sale in AgEagle history, we look forward to building on this significant momentum. The achievement underscores our commitment to impeccable execution and reliability and further represents a landmark milestone in our strategic growth plan for 2025 and beyond. We look forward to continuing to enhance and scale our high-value intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance product offerings to military and commercial operations worldwide to effectively position AgEagle for long-term shareholder value creation.”

RedEdge-P Multispectral Sensors are NDAA compliant, high-resolution multispectral and RGB sensor featuring a high-resolution panchromatic band for pan-sharpened output resolutions of 2 cm / 0.8 in at 60 m / 200 ft. Its five narrow multispectral bands with scientific-grade filters make it the perfect camera for calculating multiple vegetation indices and composites.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

