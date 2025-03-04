BigCommerce Improves App Development Capabilities and Functionality for Third-Party Developers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced a three-pronged product launch that strengthens the app-building experience for developers, extending the BigCommerce platform’s overall functionality.

This launch includes:

A redesigned app development portal built for modern app developers and featuring a significantly more intuitive workflow

Unified Billing, a new feature that allows third-party solution providers to leverage BigCommerce billing infrastructure, making it easier to build and launch apps

A new partnership with Gadget.dev, a third-party solution that provides out-of-the-box hosting, infrastructure and a built-in connection to BigCommerce APIs



"By empowering app developers with a more seamless development experience, we believe this release will have a significant impact on the overall breadth, adoption and app experience in our marketplace," said Troy Cox, chief product officer at BigCommerce. "It further strengthens our commerce platform where businesses can easily plug in and swap out exactly the capabilities they need, empowering both our partners and customers to scale faster and create more compelling customer experiences."

With Unified Billing, tech partners building apps for BigCommerce can now transfer the billing responsibility for their apps over to BigCommerce, eliminating a time-consuming process and empowering them to focus on building new products and feature enhancements.

"Integrating BigCommerce Unified Billing into our BigCommerce apps was a smooth and painless process,” said Corbin Kolehmainen, lead developer at Obundle. “The comprehensive documentation provided clear, step-by-step instructions that guided us through every stage of the implementation, complete with working example queries that can be dropped right into your code. With the seamless API integration and straightforward configurations, we were able to align our billing functionalities with BigCommerce's unified system in no time. It's really nice to not have to worry about building a custom payment processor. Trials and recurring billing are all handled for us automatically, allowing us to focus on delivering value to our customers."

"Unified Billing has allowed us to simplify the recurring payments process for our app,” said Mike Germain, owner of Expedite Systems, which built the InStockNotify app for BigCommerce. “It is an easy-to-implement solution for us and eliminates the hassle of store owners having to maintain payment methods in multiple places to run their store.”

To become a BigCommerce tech partner, click here: https://www.bigcommerce.com/partners/become-a-partner/

