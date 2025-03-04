AmpliTech Group Announces Initial Order For Flagship ORAN 64T64R MIMO Radio

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced receiving a purchase order for its flagship ORAN 5G 64T64R MIMO radio from a domestic American based, network test, measurement and assurance technology company. The company also announced receiving an order from a US University for its Private 5G ORAN radio networks.

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group stated, “We are pleased to announce we continue to make strides in the 5G industry by announcing these orders, it validates our brand awareness strategy as orders are starting to flow in, most recently we announced orders in excess of $500K for our ORAN radios and now these orders in excess of $120K from local customers which same as the recent orders received will be delivered within Q1 and Q2 of the current fiscal year.” Furthermore Mr. Maqbool stated, “The initial order for our flagship ORAN 64T64R MIMO Radio marks a pivotal moment for AmpliTech Group, highlighting our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the 5G space. This order underscores the industry's confidence in our technology and validates our strategic vision for the future of telecommunications; these are initial orders that serve as Proof of Concept and performance, which will lead to future production orders.”

Mr. Maqbool concluded, “Additionally, securing the order from this large public research university, which is well-regarded for its research programs, particularly in fields like engineering, medicine, and business for a suite of Low and Mid Power ORAN 5G Radios, further solidifies our position as an up and coming 5G ORAN products provider in the market. This collaboration not only demonstrates the scalability and versatility of our product offerings but also reaffirms our dedication to empowering institutions with the latest in 5G innovation. As we continue to expand our footprint and drive innovation forward, AmpliTech remains steadfast in our mission to deliver superior performance and reliability in 5G solutions. We have a business model that is proving true, in which we can sell ‘radios only’ to those customers that only need our 5G Oran Radio Networks, while we also have customers that require the full Private 5G solution, which in addition to our radios, include core servers, ancillary equipment and other related 5G products. It should be noted that our full private 5G solution, includes all equipment from the tower to the home as well as WiFi 7 connectivity, therefore providing Fixed Wireless Access to businesses and homes at Gigabits per second speeds. We look forward to building on these successes and forging new partnerships that will shape the future of wireless connectivity.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of this order and level of orders will lead to further production orders, work for the customer, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

