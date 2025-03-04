Seasoned Leadership Additions Drive Next Phase of Growth for AnswersNow

RICHMOND, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnswersNow , the leader in virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, today announced that four veteran industry leaders have joined the company: Kristen Peterson, BCBA, LMFT as Vice President of Clinical Care Delivery; Mason Davis as Senior Vice President of K-12 Partnerships; Tracey Sheahan as Head of Revenue Cycle Management; and Wayne Li as Vice President of Care Operations.

On the heels of record growth in 2024, this newly expanded leadership team positions AnswersNow for rapid expansion and clinical impact as it seeks to provide families everywhere with simple, convenient access to quality autism care.

Peterson has spent the past 20 years in the ABA field as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). As Vice President of Clinical Care Delivery, she is tasked with enhancing and expanding AnswersNow’s clinical offerings. She has extensive experience working with families and children while building operational cultures and processes that enable BCBAs to thrive, most recently at Kyo, where she held numerous roles, including Vice President of Clinical Services and Senior Regional Director.

Davis is an experienced educator and business leader with more than 27 years of experience in the public and private sector. He brings a history of success in establishing partnerships that advance student learning and organizational performance to his role as Senior Vice President of K-12 Partnerships. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer at Intralogic Solutions, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at McGraw Hill, Chief Operating Officer at Achieve3000, Chief Academic Officer for Duval County Public Schools, and as Regional Director at the Florida Department of Education.

Sheahan is tasked with optimizing financial performance and implementing process improvements as the Head of Revenue Management. She has more than 20 years of progressive experience in healthcare finance management across a range of companies, including as Director of Revenue Cycle at Signature Medical Group, Eversana Life Sciences, and BJC Medical Group. She also held senior roles at NextGen Practice Solutions, The Outsource Group, and Dell Healthcare.

Li brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and wellness to his role as Vice President of Care Operations at AnswersNow, where he will be responsible for operational excellence and scaling the community of BCBAs on the platform. Previously, he served as VP of Care Operations at Headspace (formerly Ginger), where he grew the team while decreasing per session costs, and prior served for over a decade as a licensed therapist at Kaiser Permanente.

“I’m excited to welcome Kristen, Mason, Tracey and Wayne to the team,” said AnswersNow CEO Jeff Beck. “Together, they bring invaluable experience to AnswersNow as we focus on driving significant growth in terms of families supported, clinicians employed, technical and operational scalability, and our topline performance. All four of these leaders share our deep commitment to upholding the high-quality care and seamless, supportive experience that our families deserve.”

AnswersNow offers virtual ABA therapy through its innovative digital platform. Therapy is delivered exclusively by Master’s- or PhD-level BCBAs through 1:1 sessions and caregiver training. This virtual approach to therapy and reliance on higher-trained clinicians provides expert-level care, immediate access to support, exceptional patient outcomes, and significant cost savings at a time when America is confronted with a rapidly growing number of autism cases and a lack of traditional therapy resources.

The company has already facilitated more than 100,000 hours of in-network therapy for families across multiple states through its proprietary platform and expanded its team by more than 75 percent in 2024.

About AnswersNow

AnswersNow is transforming the autism therapy experience for families everywhere by increasing the immediacy, accessibility and quality of care through our personalized virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy. Our proprietary digital platform has enabled our network of PhD- and Master's-level clinicians to facilitate 100,000+ hours of therapy. We are available in multiple states as in-network coverage through a mix of commercial insurers and Medicaid. For more information, please visit www.getanswersnow.com .