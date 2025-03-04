SoundThinking Expands in Latin America with Multi-Year Agreement to Deploy ShotSpotter in Brazil

Summary: SoundThinking announces deployment of ShotSpotter in Niterói, Brazil, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into South America

FREMONT, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced a three-year agreement to deploy ShotSpotter, its acoustic gunshot detection solution, in Niterói, Brazil. Niterói is a city with nearly 500,000 residents in southeast Brazil, connected to Rio de Janeiro by a bridge across Guanabara Bay. This deployment, covering 10 square kilometers, marks SoundThinking’s return to the largest country in South America and builds on the company’s successful deployment and expansion in Montevideo, Uruguay. The multi-year contract is valued at approximately $1.7 million in aggregate.

“ShotSpotter is an advanced monitoring tool that will allow an immediate response by security forces,” said Mayor Rodrigo Neves of Niterói. “In addition to helping to save lives by reducing the time it takes to assist victims, it will help identify the activities of criminals and combat violence.”

The ShotSpotter system will be integrated with Niterói’s Integrated Public Security Center (CISP), a sophisticated security infrastructure that includes 120 fencing cameras, 522 monitoring devices, and 10 security portals providing 24/7 surveillance. Since 2019, this infrastructure has helped the city recover more than 500 stolen or cloned vehicles.

The ShotSpotter deployment is also part of the Niterói Pact Against Violence, the city’s comprehensive approach to public safety that includes investments in intelligence and technology. Niterói, a municipality in the state of Rio de Janeiro with a population of more than 500,000, will use ShotSpotter to enable faster emergency response and more effective law enforcement operations.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in South America with this deployment in Brazil, which demonstrates our growing momentum in the region,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “This partnership with Niterói reflects our commitment to working with forward-thinking municipalities to enhance public safety through advanced technology worldwide.”

ShotSpotter is expected to go live in Niterói in the second quarter of 2025. To learn more about SoundThinking and the SafetySmart platform, please visit www.SoundThinking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

