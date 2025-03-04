Reborn Coffee and Eachome Shopping Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Coffee Retail in China

Collaboration Leverages Media and Retail Innovation to Accelerate Reborn Coffee’s Expansion Across China and Beyond

SHENZHEN, China, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, has partnered with Eachome Shopping, a major retail platform under Shenzhen Media Group, to expand its retail footprint across China.





The collaboration was formalized at a signing ceremony at the Guangdian Cultural Innovation Center in Shenzhen. Key representatives included Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee; Dr. Guo Zonglin, CEO of Reborn Greater China; Wu Jiayin, Assistant General Manager of Shenzhen Topway Video Communication; Chen Binglin, General Manager of Shenzhen Eachome Shopping Co., Ltd.; Jinny Jang, Franchise Coordinator of Reborn Coffee; Wang Zhengzhong and Du Jiayi, Operations Team of Reborn China; and Yang Jun, Assistant General Manager of Eachome Shopping Co., Ltd.

This partnership enables Reborn Coffee to scale its retail presence by integrating with Eachome Shopping’s extensive online and offline platforms. Leveraging Eachome Shopping’s robust media resources, Reborn Coffee aims to enhance brand visibility and engage a broader consumer base. The collaboration also paves the way for future online ventures, with aspirations to expand beyond China into the broader Southeast Asian market.

“Aligning with Eachome Shopping presents a remarkable opportunity to introduce Reborn Coffee to the dynamic Chinese market,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “This collaboration amplifies our brand presence and unlocks innovative retail and media integrations.”

Chen Binglin, General Manager of Eachome Shopping, added, “Partnering with Reborn Coffee enriches our retail offerings and aligns with our mission to bring diverse, high-quality products to consumers. We look forward to a successful collaboration.”

This strategic alliance underscores Reborn Coffee’s commitment to global branding and market expansion, further solidifying its presence in China and beyond

About Eachome Shopping:

Eachome Shopping is a retail platform under Shenzhen Media Group, offering a wide range of products and services to consumers across China. Leveraging extensive media resources and technological innovations, Eachome Shopping aims to enhance consumer lifestyles through quality products and seamless shopping experiences.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

ir@reborncoffee.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a1ce110-4f85-4acc-a90f-90fcb5b6aaf9