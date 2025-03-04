Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves as Co-Placement Agent in Healthcare Triangle, Inc.’s $15.2 Million Private Placement

New York, NY, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a premier investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a $15.2 million private placement for Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI). Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as Co-Placement Agent in this private offering, supporting Healthcare Triangle’s continued expansion and digital transformation initiatives in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

The proceeds from this offering will fund strategic acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and working capital needs, further advancing Healthcare Triangle’s mission to deliver cutting-edge cloud enablement, cybersecurity, and data analytics solutions.

Spartan Capital Securities played a pivotal role in placing $14,200,000 of the private placement, reinforcing its strong position in the investment banking sector.

“We are honored to serve as Co-Placement Agent in this private placement for Healthcare Triangle,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities. “Healthcare Triangle is at the forefront of digital innovation in healthcare and life sciences, and this successful transaction reflects both the strength of their vision and Spartan Capital’s dedication to facilitating meaningful investment opportunities. We look forward to supporting Healthcare Triangle’s continued growth and success.”

RBW Capital Partners LLC (a division of Dawson James Securities, Inc.) and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC served as Co-Placement Agents for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as placement agent counsel, while Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as counsel to Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

The common stock, pre-funded warrants, series A warrants, series B warrants, and the common stock issuable upon the conversion of these securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws. Until registered, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or any state absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

