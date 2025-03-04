Brane Audio Returns to SXSW 2025

Austin, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brane Audio , an Austin-based sound technology company, is making its return to SXSW 2025 to showcase its breakthrough portable speaker, Brane X. Located at Booth 1223 at the SXSW Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to hear the difference of the Brane X portable speaker from March 9-12, 2025.

The Brane X is the first portable speaker with a true subwoofer built-in and the first commercial application of Brane Audio’s breakthrough Repel-Attract-Driver (RAD) technology. The RAD uses an array of custom magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces that inhibit deep bass in other portable speakers. This breakthrough defies a century-old audio convention, proving that a speaker can be small, efficient, and capable of producing room-filling deep bass all at once.

SXSW attendees visiting the Brane Audio booth will not only hear how the Brane X outperforms industry giants but also have the opportunity to dive into the technical details of Brane X.

"SXSW is at the convergence of technology and the arts, which is the perfect place for us to showcase how Brane X is reshaping the future of sound technology,” said Joe Pinkerton, CEO and cofounder of Brane Audio.

The SXSW Expo is open to all badgeholders and will be open to the public on Austin Industry Day, March 12. For any questions or requests, please contact gabby@braneaudio.com .

Brane Audio’s innovation continues to gain momentum, with Brane X becoming available for purchase on Walmart Marketplace later this month, providing consumers with easy access to next-generation sound technology. U.S.-based customers can also purchase the Brane X at Brane Audio’s flagship store in Austin, online at braneaudio.com, or through Amazon Prime for $499.







About Brane Audio

Brane Audio is a sound technology company that is unlocking a radically new experience of sound. The company’s flagship product, Brane X, is the first mobile speaker in its size class with a true subwoofer built-in. Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract Driver (RAD) delivers a 10x increase in sub-bass without any sacrifice in size or power consumption. RAD represents the most commercially significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century and breaks Hofmann’s Iron Law by using a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces. This novel force cancellation design allows Brane speakers to be compact, efficient, and capable of producing deeper bass than any comparable speaker on the market. Brane was founded in 2015 and is proudly based in the live music capital of Austin, Texas. Our team of engineers and scientists works tirelessly to push the boundaries of sound with an unrelenting commitment to invention and scientific curiosity.