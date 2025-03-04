Progress Unveils Fully Managed Web Application Firewall for MOVEit Cloud to Bolster File Transfer Security and Support PCI 4.0 Compliance

New functionality adds additional protection against cyber threats and supports compliance with evolving security standards for sensitive data transfers

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the addition of Web Application Firewall (WAF) functionality to Progress® MOVEit® Cloud managed file transfer (MFT) solution. This new feature strengthens security for sensitive data by blocking malicious web traffic before it can infiltrate systems, empowering organizations to meet Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0 requirements and harden the security of their file transfers.

With PCI DSS 4.0 mandating that organizations deploy a WAF in front of public-facing applications by March 31, 2025, the new WAF functionality in MOVEit Cloud WAF delivers a critical layer of protection for businesses managing sensitive data and mission-critical file transfers.

“The addition of a Web Application Firewall in MOVEit Cloud underscores our commitment to helping businesses protect sensitive data and maintain compliance in today’s evolving threat landscape,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM of Digital Experience at Progress. “By layering WAF technology into MOVEit Cloud, we help our customers guard against cyber threats, meet regulatory demands and achieve peace of mind knowing their managed file transfers are scalable and hardened against cyber threats.”

Key Features and Benefits of WAF Functionality in the MOVEit Cloud Solution:

Enhanced Security and Defense: The WAF functionality in MOVEit Cloud WAF functionality automatically monitors and filters HTTPS traffic, mitigating risks from injection attacks, unauthorized file access and other malicious activities. It is built using OWASP-based industry standards to help protect against the OWASP Top 10 threats and is supported by Progress’ ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications, upholding industry-leading security practices.

Compliance with Latest Standards: MOVEit Cloud is continuously updated to align with the most recent compliance standards for a proactive response to regulatory changes. With this release, MOVEit Cloud software is certified to meet PCI DSS 4.0 in addition to HIPAA, HITECH and HIPAA Omnibus standards.

Streamlined Administration: MOVEit Cloud customers save valuable hours with Progress experts managing all WAF updates, testing and scaling to meet organizational needs. Its multi-node scaling supports rapid deployment and effortlessly manages spikes in demand. Additionally, MOVEit Cloud provides 24/7 monitoring, active alerts and support from Progress security specialists.



As cybercriminals evolve their tactics, IT leaders face mounting challenges in securing data transfers between external and internal systems. MOVEit Cloud now provides a proactive solution to help protect sensitive information, ease compliance efforts and centralize file transfers while simplifying management of the file transfer infrastructure.

For more information about the MOVEit Cloud solution and its new WAF functionality, visit https://www.progress.com/moveit/whats-new .

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com .

Progress and MOVEit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.