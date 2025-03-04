ASAPP Appoints Priya Vijayarajendran as CEO

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today appointed Priya Vijayarajendran to the position of CEO. As ASAPP’s former CTO and president of technology, Vijayarajendran brings three decades of AI and software leadership at global enterprises including Microsoft, IBM and SAP.

“Our goal at ASAPP is clear - to be the industry leader in AI for contact centers,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “Achieving our goal means advancing our best-in-class products, and helping our customers quickly realize the measurable economic and goodwill value of our offerings. ASAPP is uniquely positioned with the talent, domain expertise, technology, and momentum to make our goal a reality, and I’m proud to lead our unmatched team.”

“At ASAPP we find ourselves in the midst of the greatest tech revolution of our time, and we are reimagining what customer experience can be like, enabled by generative artificial intelligence,” said Frank Slootman, a member of the ASAPP board of directors. “Under Priya’s leadership, we have a real shot at totally transforming the economics, quality and monetization of AI-enabled CX. We are rapidly advancing features with our customers, and it takes ASAPP's driven, inspired and customer-obsessed team to make that happen!”

ASAPP’s products are inspired by large, enterprise, data-rich problems in customer service, and ASAPP’s AI solutions go beyond basic automation to redefine the role of AI in solving industry specific customer challenges. ASAPP’s new GenerativeAgent autonomously and safely resolves complex customer service interactions, and integrates with a company’s historical customer data. GenerativeAgent supports a wide variety of APIs, native integration and advanced authentications, which enables fast deployment and instant value creation.

“ASAPP provides the industry’s leading agentic AI system for enterprise contact centers,” said James Montgomery, chairman of March Capital and a member of the ASAPP board of directors. ASAPP’s GenerativeAgent handles high volumes of interactions with speed and accuracy. The result frees up human agents to focus on complex issues that require personal interaction, and ultimately improves customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Contact centers are obvious applications for AI in the enterprise. ASAPP brings their vision to reality – today – for many of the world’s leading companies in the airline, communications, and financial services sectors – while ensuring sophisticated data safety and privacy standards.”

ASAPP has received numerous industry awards and its leadership in customer experience was recognized by Forrester. It named ASAPP as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions , Q2 2024 report. In addition, ASAPP was recognized as a leading vendor in Forrester’s The Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Contact Centers Landscape , Q1 2025 report.

ASAPP is an AI solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-native Ⓡ solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery in the age of AI. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP's generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers.

