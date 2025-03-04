Cavli Wireless to introduce the LTE Cat 4 CQS325 Smart Module at Embedded World 2025





NUREMBERG, Germany, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a pioneer in the IoT solutions landscape, is all set to announce its flagship LTE Cat 4 CQS325 Smart Module at Embedded World 2025 (Hall: 3, Stand No: 311). The event will be held in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 11 to 13, and is known for being the largest trade fair for Embedded technology, showcasing the latest and greatest in electronic systems, distributed intelligence, IoT, energy efficiency, and more. The event represents the premier stage for global innovators like Cavli Wireless to showcase the innovative CQS325 to OEMs interested in getting their products Smart Connected.

The CQS325 is the flagship LTE Cat 4 Smart Module from Cavli Wireless, compatible with 3GPP release 10 standards, specifically designed for advanced IoT and M2M applications. It delivers robust data bandwidth, reaching up to 150Mbps in downlink and 50Mbps in uplink, facilitating rapid and efficient data transfer. Available in LCC+LGA form factor while measuring 40.5 x 40.5 x TBD mm, the CQS325 is powered by SM6225 baseband chipset from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., ensuring broad compatibility and flexibility across various industrial applications. Its optional integrated eSIM offers global connectivity through the Cavli Hubble Device and Connectivity management platform, making it a versatile solution for international deployment.

The CQS325 Smart Module is a powerful LTE Cat 4 solution with 2G fallback, designed to support high-performance IoT applications across multiple industries. The CQS325 delivers exceptional computational power and efficiency, making it ideal for applications that demand speed, accuracy, and high data throughput.

The Qualcomm® Adreno™ 64-bit GPU, coupled with the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Digital Signal Processor featuring dual Vector eXtensions, delivers advanced computing capabilities for AI-powered operations. This combination also enhances graphics performance, supporting rich user interfaces, high-quality image processing, and efficient multimedia handling.

Moreover, to cater to the diverse application needs of the IoT Landscape, the module has been developed in both Android and Linux operating systems to ensure our customers have the flexibility to choose as per their unique requirements. The CQS325 offers flexible memory configurations, ranging from 2GB LPDDR4X RAM with 16GB eMMC, up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC. The module features in-built, multi-constellation GNSS (L1) capability, supporting constellations such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and SBAS. Such a comprehensive connectivity suite ensures reliable global deployments, making the CQS325 an adaptable solution for IoT use cases that demand high-bandwidth connectivity across diverse regions.

The CQS325 offers multiple peripheral connectivity options, including the MIPI-DSI interface, which supports Full HD+ resolution displays with a maximum resolution of 2520 x 1080 px at 60Hz. Additionally, the module supports up to three cameras through the CSI interfaces and features built-in WiFi 5 and BLE 5.0 capabilities.



For automotive and smart transportation solutions, the CQS325’s combination of 3-camera support, Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU, and DSI interface enables rich visual and interactive applications, making it ideal for smart dashcam solutions, in-vehicle infotainment, and smart cluster displays. Powered by the module’s robust processor from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and high-bandwidth LTE Cat 4 connectivity, allowing use cases like real-time video streaming, advanced graphics rendering, enhancing both driver safety and user experience.

In smart cities and public safety applications, the CQS325’s global connectivity, multi-constellation GNSS, high throughput, and enhanced processing power make it a critical asset for smart surveillance, intelligent transportation, and public safety networks. The module’s seamless LTE connectivity and precise positioning enable seamless data transmission and accurate location tracking, supporting applications like smart grid monitoring, real-time incident tracking, and emergency response coordination.

For Industry 4.0 and industrial intelligence, the CQS325’s high data throughput, processing power, and Android/Linux compatibility make it a versatile choice for real-time machinery monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process automation in smart factories. The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 5 capabilities allow wireless peripheral communication between machines and backend systems, improving operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and enabling remote diagnostics. With support for large memory configurations (up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage), the module can handle complex data analytics and automation tasks, making it ideal for demanding industrial environments.

In retail and commercial applications, the CQS325 is well-suited for smart POS systems, smart vending machines, and smart cash registers. The eSIM capability allows for secure global connectivity, while USB 3.1/2.0, Bluetooth, and WiFi support ensure seamless transactions and real-time inventory updates. The powerful CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU enable multimedia-rich customer applications, while the DSI interface for touchscreen LCDs facilitates interactive experiences for customers, streamlining transaction processes and improving the user experience.

For smart homes and connected consumer devices, the CQS325 module’s support for Android/Linux, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, and multi-camera setups empowers applications like smart security systems, video intercoms, smart wearables, and smart audio-visual devices. With the powerful GPU and high processing power, the module can handle complex multimedia tasks, making it suitable for home security, video recording, and entertainment devices.

The Cavli Hubble Stack further enhances the capabilities of the CQS325 by introducing remote diagnosis, monitoring of the module through Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity & modem management platform . This feature eliminates the necessity for physical intervention, simplifying the expansion of IoT solutions. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a substantial presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

Cavli Wireless has established a robust and credible global distribution network, ensuring seamless access to its advanced IoT solutions across key markets. Through strategic partnerships with leading distributors worldwide, Cavli remains committed to delivering reliable connectivity solutions, comprehensive technical support, and streamlined deployment capabilities for businesses across industries.

In Europe, Cavli collaborates with Codico and TME to ensure broad regional coverage. Within the Benelux region, Alcom and Batenburg strengthen Cavli’s presence, while MC Technologies, MEV Elektronik, and Endrich expand the market reach in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Steliau Technology supports distribution across France, Italy, and Iberia, whereas Eurotronix facilitates operations in Spain and Portugal. More Electronics enhances accessibility across the Nordics, covering Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.

Across North America, Cavli’s presence is reinforced through partnerships with Neutronics and Symmetry Electronics, providing seamless support across the region. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Alpha Micro and Linkwave Technologies expand Cavli’s footprint. Meanwhile, RF Design strengthens operations in South Africa, Brainserve Innovations represents Cavli in Israel, and Demsay extends distribution across Turkey.

This extensive distribution ecosystem reinforces Cavli’s commitment to enabling seamless IoT deployments worldwide. By partnering with these esteemed distributors, Cavli ensures that customers benefit from localized expertise, comprehensive distribution support, and access to cutting-edge IoT technology—empowering businesses to scale and innovate with confidence.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, "Unveiling the CQS325 at Embedded World 2025 marks a pivotal point for our company. Our continuous commitment to superior performance and creativity in the field of intelligent cellular connections has culminated in the creation of this flagship LTE Cat 4 Smart module. Characterized by its advanced computational capabilities, along with versatile multimedia functions and high bandwidth connectivity, the CQS325 provides the best possible user experience and uninterrupted connectivity worldwide, making the CQS325 a game-changer for industries that rely on reliable connectivity and processing power."

With the introduction of the CQS325 at Embedded World 2025, Cavli Wireless reiterates its dedication to providing cost-effective, uninterrupted, and superior cellular IoT solutions. We encourage you to engage with our solution specialists to explore how the CQS325 can enhance your upcoming project. Embark on the path to dependable and effective connectivity with Cavli.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a Cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

About Embedded World 2025

The Embedded World Exhibition & Conference serves as a worldwide hub for the embedded systems community, providing a space for professionals from around the globe to network and exchange knowledge. The event provides a comprehensive overview of the embedded systems landscape, covering hardware, software, tools, and services. Renowned speakers, Expert panels, and Exhibitor forums ensure that knowledge transfer occurs in a streamlined manner.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Adreno and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

CONTACT:

Abhinand Dinesh, Sr. Associate - Corporate Marketing

Cavli Wireless

abhinand.dinesh@cavliwireless.com

+91-9605750306

https://www.cavliwireless.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b50da3d8-f190-46e5-9bcf-b554bd655dc8