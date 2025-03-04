49-Year Business Graphics 3 Sold to New Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Tyler Griffith in Coldwater, MI

COLDWATER, Mich., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphics 3, a second-generation printing business owned by Iveson family for 49 years, has been sold by retiring owner Mike Iveson to new Minuteman Press franchise owner Tyler Griffith. Moving forward, the business will operate as Minuteman Press in Coldwater and remains located at 205 W. Garfield Avenue, Coldwater, MI 49036.

On selling the business, Mike shares, “Tyler Griffith has been great to work with, allowing me to decompress from owner to bystander. The transition has been even better than I expected and everything has worked out very well.”

On buying the business and transitioning to Minuteman Press, Tyler says, “The transition has been relatively smooth. Customers have been receptive to the change. Mike has been around since the transition to help make introductions. He is well-liked in the community and people are happy for him as he sails off into retirement.”

Tyler adds, “The staff here has been outstanding through the transition. We have a dedicated team that has taken the change in stride. Everyone has made sure that we’re still serving our customers to our high standards and carrying that legacy forward as Minuteman Press in Coldwater.”

History & Sale of the Business

Graphics 3 has a long and storied history in Coldwater. Mike says, “Graphics 3 traces its roots back to CE Kleindienst Co, which was founded all the way back in 1887. Through acquisitions, Larry Iveson formed the resulting companies into Graphics 3 in 1976. When Larry retired in 1998, I assumed responsibility of the company and continued to operate the business until the current sale. Over this period, the company continued to invest in new equipment to enhance product offerings to its customers.”

With Mike approaching retirement, it was time for him to sell the business. He explains, “I tried to sell Graphics 3 on my own for approximately 12 months but I had no real exposure to buyers. I was contacted by Rich DeRosa, Regional VP at Minuteman Press. Working with Rich and the Minuteman Press team gave us more access to buyers and they provided vetted candidates. Rich is a very focused and driven individual. I’m glad that we are able to complete the transaction and sell the business to Tyler Griffith. Graphics 3 clients are in good hands with Minuteman Press in Coldwater.”

Meet Tyler Griffith

Prior to purchasing the business, Tyler says, “I am an engineer by schooling and had spent the last 12 years in aerospace and automotive manufacturing operations. Most of my career was spent focused on 3D printing. I like that this business offers a similar shop environment to what I am used to from my former career. The products are different but the work is similar in feel.”

He adds, “One of the reasons I like this business is our connection to how the community runs. You naturally become woven into how everyone else runs their business. It is a pleasure to provide the community a service that helps it grow and thrive and supports so many other jobs. My goal is to provide every business we serve with the highest quality products and great looking products that help them run and promote their own businesses successfully.”

Tyler continues, “I chose this business for several key reasons:

Longevity and reach of Graphics 3 in the community and the opportunity to continue that legacy.

The control and autonomy over my schedule.

Providing a great place to work for my team and help them provide for their families.

The support from Rich DeRosa and Minuteman Press from the beginning through to today.”

“Rich DeRosa was very supportive on multiple fronts from day one. He introduced me to other Minuteman Press franchise owners right away to give me a feel for the business. Then, he helped us navigate through the nuts and bolts of the sale. His experience in these transactions and continuing support after the sale made me much more comfortable than if I was to do it on my own.” -Tyler Griffith, Owner, Minuteman Press, Coldwater, MI (formerly Graphics 3)

Advice for Others

As for what advice they have for other people looking to buy or sell a printing business, Mike says, “Plan ahead so you can go at your own pace when selling. Timing is everything.” For his part as the buyer, Tyler adds, “Find a support system. Having someone around you that has been through it before is very helpful. This is where the knowledge and experience from Rich DeRosa and Minuteman Press has proven to be extremely helpful.”

Tyler concludes, “During the transition, we’ve been able to find solutions as we merge the old and new. Everything has been as smooth as it could be to transition a business this large with this much work going on. It’s great to have that backup and support from Minuteman Press.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Coldwater, MI, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/mi/coldwater/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

To learn about selling your printing business through Minuteman Press at no cost or broker fees to you, visit https://sellyourprintingbusiness.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a208f74b-982f-4839-8d31-ef0399a2fd4e