Embracing Aging: How to Thrive in a Youth-Focused World

New York, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world that often glorifies youth, aging can feel like a challenge rather than the natural and valuable process that it is. However, experts emphasize that growing older doesn’t mean fading into the background – it’s an opportunity for growth, wisdom, and fulfillment. By shifting perspectives, prioritizing health, and staying socially engaged, people can embrace aging with confidence.

Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the PBS show Healthy Minds, underscores the importance of maintaining a positive outlook on aging.

“Aging in a youth-focused world can feel challenging, but it’s also an opportunity to redefine what it means to grow older,” says Dr. Borenstein. “Remaining physically and mentally active, as well as building meaningful social connections, are key to aging gracefully and confidently.”

Key Strategies for Coping with Aging

Adopt a Positive Mindset : Shift focus from losses to gains, recognizing the wisdom, resilience, and self-assurance that come with age.

: Shift focus from losses to gains, recognizing the wisdom, resilience, and self-assurance that come with age. Prioritize Physical and Mental Health : Regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and engaging in mentally stimulating activities can enhance vitality.

: Regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and engaging in mentally stimulating activities can enhance vitality. Find Purpose and Meaning : Hobbies, mentoring, volunteering, and lifelong learning provide a sense of fulfillment.

: Hobbies, mentoring, volunteering, and lifelong learning provide a sense of fulfillment. Maintain Strong Social Connections : Staying connected with family, joining community groups, and fostering intergenerational relationships combat loneliness.

: Staying connected with family, joining community groups, and fostering intergenerational relationships combat loneliness. Challenge Aging Stereotypes : Embracing one’s natural appearance, learning new technologies, and celebrating achievements at every stage of life can help redefine societal perceptions of aging.

: Embracing one’s natural appearance, learning new technologies, and celebrating achievements at every stage of life can help redefine societal perceptions of aging. Practice Self-Compassion: Accepting and appreciating the changes that come with aging fosters confidence and self-acceptance.

Aging is not just about growing older – it’s about evolving, thriving and making the most of every stage of life. By embracing these strategies, individuals can redefine what it means to age and live with vitality and purpose.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $462 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

