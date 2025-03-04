Premier Protein and Exverus Unlock Social Reach On the Open Web With SeenThis

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeenThis today announced a partnership with Exverus to power their Social Reach product with its streaming vertical video technology. Premier Protein is the first client to run this new product. SeenThis’ new ad format brings the engagement of social ads to the open web, delivering with lightning fast speed using adaptive streaming technology. With SeenThis, Exverus combines the creativity and mobile-first design of social media ad formats with the power of targeted advertising at scale on premium content environments for their clients. SeenThis and Exverus are partnered with PubMatic to deliver Social Reach across their premium supply.

"This year, we’re doubling down on sweetening the journey. New flavors, new products and new creative, all speaking to our strategic positioning,” said Kristin Rasmussen, Associate Director, Integrated Marketing, Premier Protein. “With the help of SeenThis and PubMatic, we’re able to spread the joy and encourage even more protein-users to join the party with amplified distribution of social content via high-performing video experiences.”

“Social Reach powered by SeenThis streaming vertical video gives us access to new environments to deliver social creative to audiences beyond the social walled-gardens. This represents the next generation of much needed social extension. SeenThis’ adaptive streaming technology takes existing social assets and delivers them more efficiently than standard social formats via targeted inventory from PubMatic across the open web,” said Hillary Kupferberg, VP Performance Marketing at Exverus.

The groundbreaking campaign brings the first to market vertical video ad format to the open web and improves upon it with high-quality streaming delivery and premium placements in brand-safe environments. Social Reach powered by SeenThis vertical video ads can deliver in standard display ad slots, giving brands the ability to scale their campaigns across more of the open web and reach their audiences in new ways.

“SeenThis gives advertisers the opportunity to reinvent their approach to display advertising, delivering high quality vertical social video in standard IAB ad slots. With lightning-fast load times and creative formats that fit the vertical experience of a smartphone, we are unlocking new levels of performance for advertisers,” said Susan Kravitz, Head of Commercial Partnerships at SeenThis.

About SeenThis

Since 2017, SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content compared to traditional technology. With billions of streams served for 5000+ brands in 50+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet – for good. Working across seven offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy-efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

About Exverus Media

Founded in 2014, Exverus is a Los Angeles-headquartered media agency elevating growth-stage brands through full-funnel media planning, traditional and programmatic advertising, retail media & e-commerce, paid search, paid social, and analytics. Our data-driven media plans combine precise market research with creative ideas to confidently allocate every ad dollar for the maximum return. Named for the Latin phrase "from the truth", Exverus is dedicated to transparency and long-term client trust. Learn more at exverus.com.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128