John Osborn Joins SeenThis as President US

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeenThis, the video advertising partner, step changing how brands can distribute video across the open web, today announced the appointment of John Osborn as President US. Based in New York, John brings his senior agency leadership experience to the company, and will focus on bringing SeenThis solutions to agencies, brands and media companies in partnership with the existing team. John joined the SeenThis Board of Directors in 2023 and came on as an advisor in 2024.

Before joining SeenThis as President US, John was US Director for Ad Net Zero where he expanded the organization to North America and will remain an Advisor. Previously, John held senior positions at some of the top advertising agencies in the world including CEO of OMD USA where he led the Omnicom Media Network of over 1,500 across the United States. Before OMD, John spent more than twenty years at BBDO, ultimately as CEO BBDO New York, where he was responsible for leading, growing and scaling the New York office of BBDO Worldwide, the headquarter and flagship office for the network.

John will work together with the SeenThis team to fundamentally transform the way brands reach audiences across the full funnel of brand and performance advertising. SeenThis unleashes the advertising potential of the open internet through premium video, empowering creativity, and driving outcomes through their unique streaming technology.

“SeenThis is a rocketship with innovative technology that is truly transforming video advertising on the open internet. I’m thrilled to join a stellar team that has already had so much success. With streaming and AI dramatically changing the media and advertising landscape in real time, SeenThis is perfectly positioned for phenomenal growth, and I look forward to working together as we scale,” said John Osborn, President US at SeenThis.

“John is an agency leader with a deep understanding of both creative excellence and media performance, the same combination that drives SeenThis. He has been a valuable Board member and advisor for the past two years, and we are very happy to welcome him to our team full time. He will play a key role in growing our US presence in particular, which is already a core market, and will continue to build on the big momentum,” said Jesper Benon, CEO and Co-Founder of SeenThis.

The open web holds massive untapped advertising potential. While brands chase reach on major platforms, audiences spend significant time across premium publishers and diverse content, but video advertising has historically underperformed here. SeenThis is changing that.

As a video advertising partner, SeenThis proves the open web delivers, capturing more attention and exceptional results with cost effective video that keeps publishers profitable and the internet independent. Since 2017, SeenThis has served billions of streams for 5,000+ brands across 50+ countries.

Brands deserve reach wherever audiences are, publishers deserve sustainable revenue, and the internet deserves to stay open. For more information, visit www.seenthis.co

