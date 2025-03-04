Electrical Resistor Market Set to Reach USD 9.56 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.51% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrical Resistor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Electrical Resistor Market size was valued at USD 5.92 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to USD 9.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period (2024-2032).”

Electrical Resistor Market Set for Robust Growth, Driven by Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand

The market is experiencing growth in the utilization of production capacity driven by growing demand across industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial uses. Resistor technology innovations like thin-film and MEMS-based resistors are leading the way to address miniaturization and high-performance requirements. OEMs are concentrating on product design and customizing it, particularly for uses in EV power management, 5G networks, IoT, renewable energy systems, and ADAS. The incorporation of resistors into these new technologies is also driving market growth further.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Vishay Intertechnology (foil resistors, foil resistance strain gauges)

(foil resistors, foil resistance strain gauges) Mersen (carbon brushes, industrial fuses)

(carbon brushes, industrial fuses) Rohm (resistors, semiconductors)

(resistors, semiconductors) Schurter (fuses, varistors)

(fuses, varistors) Yageo Corporation (chip resistors, through-hole resistors)

(chip resistors, through-hole resistors) KOA Speer Electronics (thick film chip resistors, thin film chip resistors)

(thick film chip resistors, thin film chip resistors) TE Connectivity (fixed resistors, variable resistors)

(fixed resistors, variable resistors) TT Electronics (wire-wound resistors, SMD resistors)

(wire-wound resistors, SMD resistors) Bourns, Inc. (precision resistors, power resistors)

(precision resistors, power resistors) Panasonic Electronic Components (metal film resistors, carbon film resistors)

(metal film resistors, carbon film resistors) Ohmite Manufacturing Company (power resistors, high voltage resistors)

(power resistors, high voltage resistors) Caddock Electronics, Inc. (high-performance film resistors, precision resistors)

(high-performance film resistors, precision resistors) Riedon Inc. (current sense resistors, high power resistors)

(current sense resistors, high power resistors) Susumu Co., Ltd . (thin film chip resistors, precision resistors)

. (thin film chip resistors, precision resistors) Isabellenhütte Heusler GmbH & Co. KG (precision resistors, shunt resistors).

Electrical Resistor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.92 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.51% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Linear Resistor, Fixed Resistor, Variable Resistor, Non-linear Resistor, Others)

• By Product (Power Supplies, Electric Motors, Drives, Inverters, Others)

• By Application (Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution Channels, Others)

• By End Use (Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • Surging Demand for Electrical Resistors Driven by EVs 5G Networks and Energy Efficiency Initiatives.



• Renewable Energy Automation and IoT Drive Growth Opportunities in Electrical Resistor Market.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type, Fixed Resistors Dominate the Electrical Resistor Market, Variable Resistors Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, Fixed Resistors dominated the market share with 32.7%, attributed to their vast application in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial machines. Famous for delivering precise, constant resistance values at an affordable price, they are widely embedded in circuits for reliable performance. Their dominance of communication devices, power supplies, and domestic appliances underscores their critical function in many areas.

Variable Resistors will witness the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032 due to their growing usage in contemporary electronics. They are essential for applications like audio systems, lighting control, and sensors due to their capability to offer variable resistance. The growth is also supported by the growing adoption of automation, smart home solutions, and electric vehicles, leading to higher demand for flexible, adjustable solutions in these industries.

By Product, Power Supplies Lead the Electrical Resistor Market, Electric Motors to Drive High Growth

Power Supplies held the highest market share of 34.6% in the Electrical Resistor Market in 2023, owing to their vital function of providing stable voltage and current throughout electronic devices. They are extensively utilized in consumer electronics, industrial systems, and communications networks. The increasing demand for effective power management, especially in data centers, renewable energy systems, and mobile devices, also supports their supremacy.

Electric motors are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in light commercial vehicle use cases between 2024 and 2032. Industrial drives demand will be boosted by rising adoption of electric vehicles, industrial automation, and energy-efficient appliances. Demand for resistors in electric motors is also gaining from developments in motor control technologies and the transition toward renewable energy applications.

By Application, Distribution Channels Lead the Electrical Resistor Market, Power Generation Set to Experience Rapid Growth

Distribution channels led the Electrical Resistor Market in 2023 with a 35.8% share, thanks to their critical position in power transmission and distribution networks. The increasing need for electricity and the necessity to upgrade grid infrastructure have driven the demand for efficient resistors, especially those for voltage regulation and system stability. Urbanization and industrialization have also reinforced the market's position, accelerating growth in this segment.

Power generation will witness the fastest growth rate from 2024 to 2032, led by the growing trend towards clean energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, which demand optimal power conversion and regulation. Increasing investment in smart grid infrastructure and distributed energy resources is also propelling the demand for resistors in power generation applications due to these systems needing precise regulation and stable operation in order to be effective.

By End Use, Consumer Electronics Drives Electrical Resistor Market, Automotive Sector to See Fastest Growth

In 2023, the consumer electronics industry dominated the Electrical Resistor Market with a 28.7% revenue share, fueled by the strong demand for smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and home appliances. Smart home and connected technology research and development fueled the demand for smaller and more efficient resistors to improve functionality and power regulation, further driving the growth in this application segment.

From 2024 to 2032, the automobile industry is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the Electrical Resistor Market. The high rate of adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving (AD), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is a prime driver. Increasing demand for more advanced electronic systems enabling safety, connectivity, and infotainment applications is driving the demand for high-performance resistors especially for automotive use.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Electrical Resistor Market, Driven by Strong Electronics Manufacturing Base and Growing EV Adoption

In 2023, the Asia Pacific dominated the Electrical Resistor Market with a 37.7% share and is projected to achieve the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. This is fueled by the region's robust electronics manufacturing base, with China, Japan, and South Korea spearheading the market. These nations are key manufacturers of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and household appliances that utilize resistors to manage power and protect circuits. The increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) in China and Japan is also driving demand for resistors in power supplies, inverters, and motor control applications.

