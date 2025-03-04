EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces the 2025 Top Women, Rising Stars, and Lifetime Achievement Honorees in Restaurant Technology

CHICAGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces the winners of the 2025 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards and the 2025 Rising Star in Restaurant Technology Awards. This year’s celebration will also include three Lifetime Achievement Awards—two presented as part of the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards and one presented by MURTEC—to honor a lifetime of contributions to the industry.

The Top Women in Restaurant Technology and Rising Star in Restaurant Technology awards programs are sponsored by Milagro , an all-in-one restaurant platform that simplifies operations, automates guest retention, and accelerates growth.

“These awards honor problem-solvers and trailblazers who are elevating our industry,” said Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology. “We know their achievements will inspire the next generation of restaurant technology professionals to push boundaries, break barriers, and lead with confidence.”

"At Milagro, we’re thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of this year’s Top Women in Restaurant Technology and Rising Star award winners,” said Milagro Founder and CEO Hamed Mazrouei. “These 11 trailblazers are leading the charge with their innovation, creativity, and technical know-how, pushing the restaurant industry to new heights. What they’re doing goes beyond just embracing new tech—they’re changing how restaurants run, connect with customers, and succeed. We’re so proud of them and can’t wait to see the lasting impact of their work."



Lifetime Achievement

Honoring individuals whose career-long contributions have transformed the restaurant technology industry.

Top Women in Restaurant Technology Lifetime Achievement Winners:

Jennifer Karpinsky , Vice President of Business Development, QSR Automations

, Vice President of Business Development, QSR Automations Susan Lucas, CIO, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

MURTEC Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree:

MURTEC will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to Christopher Sebes for his remarkable contributions to the restaurant technology industry. A visionary leader and key contributor to the Restaurant Technology Network (RTN), Sebes has played an instrumental role in driving industry standards and best practices. His leadership includes founding and serving as President of Xenial, a Global Payments Company; founding XPIENT, later acquired by Heartland Payment Systems; and co-creating Twenty20 Visual Systems, the first Microsoft Windows-based point-of-sale solution. Currently, Sebes serves as an adviser and board member for several restaurant technology companies and leads the Technology Practice at Results Thru Strategy.

“Christopher has been a true champion for restaurant innovation throughout his career,” said Abigail Lorden, co-founder of RTN and publisher of HT. “His personal contributions to RTN technology standards have helped the restaurant industry achieve new heights of collaboration. It’s our honor to recognize him for not only his work with RTN, but his dedication and service to the restaurant technology industry.”

Top Women in Restaurant Technology – Innovator Winners:

Alana Abbitt, Chief Product Officer, Miso Robotics

Cynthia Loescher, VP of Information Technology, Golden Chick

Kristin Lynch, Senior Director of Strategy and Analytics, Paytronix, An Access Group Company

Rachel Quintana, Director of IT, Bar Louie

Betsy Seiler, Director of Menu Operations & Pricing, Jack in the Box



Rising Star in Restaurant Technology Awards Winners:

Kelly Fabian, IT Project Manager, Dine Brands Global

Elizabeth Hawes, Release Manager, TRAY POS

Elizabeth McDonnell, Senior Group Product Manager, Lightspeed Commerce

Mary White, Digital Program Manager, Union Square Hospitality Group

Winners were chosen by Hospitality Technology and members of its Research Advisory Board and will be profiled in Hospitality Technology at www.hospitalitytech.com/topwomen25 and https://hospitalitytech.com/risingstars25.

Winners will be honored during an awards program on March 11 at the 30th annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), March 10-12, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. To register to attend, click here .

