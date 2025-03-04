Better Choice Company Appoints Renowned Expert in Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases, Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal, as its United States Special Healthcare Advisor

TAMPA, Fla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal as its United States Special Healthcare Advisor.

Renowned for his expertise in rare and undiagnosed diseases, Dr. Atwal has dedicated his career to advancing the field of genomic medicine through cutting-edge diagnostics, research, and patient care. Dr. Atwal is a board-certified clinical and medical biochemical geneticist and the founder of Atwal Clinic for Genomic & Personalized Medicine, a premier private genetics clinic in Palm Beach, FL. Previously, he served as Medical Director of Genetic Services at Everly Health Solutions (formerly PWNHealth), a leading virtual healthcare company, and as Medical Director for the Individualized Medicine Clinic at Mayo Clinic in Florida, where he played a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine initiatives.

"As we near the closing of our acquisition of SRx Health, it is critical we continue to build our team with healthcare professionals and experts such as Dr. Atwal," said Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice. "Dr. Atwal’s appointment will be key in accelerating the our growth, particularly in new offerings, strategic healthcare partnerships, and aligning with the evolving wellness and preventative health landscape. Dr. Atwal's pioneering work in genomic medicine, combined with his vast expertise in rare diseases and personalized care, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our health and wellness offerings. His strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping our future initiatives and ensuring we lead the way in delivering impactful health solutions that truly improve lives."

As a recognized leader in genomic medicine, Dr. Atwal is committed to advancing personalized, science-driven care, with his pioneering contributions earning numerous prestigious awards, including the ACMG Foundation/Genzyme Fellowship, and the Neurobiology of Disease in Children Young Investigator Award. Dr. Atwal earned his medical degree from the University of Glasgow and trained in internal medicine at Glasgow Royal Infirmary with the Royal College of Physicians. He also pursued a genetics fellowship at Stanford University and a sub-specialty biochemical genetics fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine, where he contributed to the development of a clinical metabolomic profiling test.

