MotorCity Casino Hotel Promotes Douglas Harrison to Director of Slots

Detroit, MI, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorCity Casino Hotel is excited to announce the promotion of Douglas Harrison to Director of Slots. Harrison brings over 23 years of technical and operational experience to his new role.

Since joining MotorCity in 2001, Harrison has been a key asset to the team, starting as a Technical Shift Manager. Over the years, he has excelled in various roles, including Slot Manager and Project Manager, successfully leading slot projects and developing strategies to optimize both operational efficiency and technical performance.

As Director of Slots, Harrison will continue advancing our strategy of providing players with unique and exceptional gaming experiences. "I look forward to working with our talented team to enhance the guest experience and drive innovation within slot operations. I’m excited to introduce new ideas and further improve our slot offerings." said Harrison.

“Douglas’ deep understanding of the Slot Operations and Slot Technical Departments positions him to lead every aspect of this critical area of the casino, ensuring sustained excellence and growth.” said Stacey Young, Senior Vice President of Casino Operations.

Harrison, a U.S. Army veteran, holds an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Central Texas College and is a Certified Electronic Technician.

About MotorCity Casino Hotel

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally-owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high-tech hotel, the high-end restaurant Revel Steak, and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit www.motorcitycasino.com or call 1-866- STAY-MCC.

