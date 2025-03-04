LLYC Equality Report Finds 50% of Posts About Feminism on X are Negative

LLYC launches NO-FILTER, an analysis of 8.5 million posts on X across 12 countries.

Data reveals stagnation in the conversation about feminism and a clear rise in polarization, debunking the perception that the topic is overexposed.

Anti-equality communities are more insular and aggressive: 98% of profiles are already radicalized. Anti-feminists use insults three times more often than the most radical feminists.



MIAMI, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past three years, online searches for "equality" and "feminism" have dropped by 40% and 50%, respectively. On X, the discussion has stalled and become more polarized—today, 50% of posts about feminism on the platform are negative.

This is one of the key findings from NO FILTER, a report by LLYC released for International Women's Day (March 8).

The report explores how social media has been weaponized against feminist discourse and examines the key factors fueling both sides of the debate. It finds that 98% of anti-equality profiles are highly politicized and already radicalized, making dialogue increasingly difficult. Those who express skepticism about the feminist movement are 1.6 times more likely to adopt extremist views than to engage with the cause.

Additionally, the study identifies the main justifications used by anti-feminists to reject the movement—such as the mistaken belief that feminism has gone too far or the perception that men are losing privileges. It also analyzes the strategies these groups use to defend their positions.

The anti-equality discourse is highly insular, relying on disinformation and personal attacks rather than constructive debate. Anti-feminists resort to insults three times more often than feminists and use derogatory language in half of their posts to attack those who they disagree with without even offering alternative explanations. The analysis also found that one in three anti-feminist posts on X globally is short and lacks arguments, relying on stereotypes to delegitimize the movement.

"The report makes it clear: feminist and anti-feminist groups are becoming more polarized, driven by the radicalization of the debate itself, political shifts, and identity crises in certain communities," says Luisa García, Global CEO of Corporate Affairs and lead coordinator of the study. "But the data also shows that feminism has been unfairly stigmatized, and the idea that we 'talk about equality too much' simply doesn't hold up. In reality, the conversation has stalled, and we risk losing the hard-fought progress we've made. The digital noise and a system that thrives on conflict shouldn't distract us from what really matters."

For this report, LLYC analyzed conversations on X across 12 countries in Latin America, Europe, and the U.S., examining 8.5 million posts from both sides of the debate. Findings were cross-referenced with studies from reputable institutions and media sources to validate the data. The research employed advanced Machine Learning techniques, clustering, and natural language processing, along with dispersion metrics to map each community's distribution and sentiment analysis to assess emotions within the conversation.

Key findings of the report:

In countries where feminism holds a stronger presence on the public agenda, the conversation is more diverse and moderate. In territories with less debate on equality, anti-feminist discourse is more aggressive. For example, in Brazil or Spain, the radicalization of the anti-feminist community exceeds 80%. In contrast, in countries like Colombia or Argentina—where the discussion is more balanced—the feminist community is 55% more diverse than its anti-equality counterpart. Anti-feminism is characterized by a lack of internal diversity and higher radicalization. In countries such as Chile, Spain, and the United States, over 75% of anti-feminist discourse comes from highly homogeneous communities. Furthermore, in Brazil and the U.S., 85% of these messages are linked to right-wing or far-right ideologies, while in Chile and Colombia, one-third associate feminism with foreign ideologies, reinforcing a perception of political and cultural interference. Social media platforms have become tools for attack. Much of the anti-feminist discourse relies on delegitimization through personal attacks and stereotypes. In Argentina, one in five anti-feminist messages uses terms to discredit feminists—such as "whore” or "frigid"—or even "dyke". In Spain and the U.S., the attacks focus on appearance. On X, detractors resort to ridicule and exaggeration to portray feminism as extremist, employing a satirical and sectarian tone that hinders dialogue. Feminism skeptics are more likely to fall into anti-feminist discourse. Online, 98% of anti-feminist profiles are already radicalized, and individuals who express doubt are 1.6 times more likely to adopt extremist views than to open up to equality. This tendency is particularly strong in Chile, Colombia, the U.S., Spain, and Argentina, where anti-feminist communities are more organized. In contrast, feminism remains more diverse and moderate; for example, in Spain, equality advocates outnumber moderate skeptics by a factor of seven. The radicalization of the equality conversation may be leading young men dangerously toward the anti-feminist camp. While young women are emerging as the most feminist and politically active group, an increasing number of young men are adopting conservative positions. In Germany and the United Kingdom, the ideological gender gap exceeds 25 points. In South Korea and China, it is even greater—with movements rejecting any association with men as a protest against patriarchy. The anti-feminist camp views feminism as a danger to the family and traditional values. Seventeen percent of the anti-equality community considers feminism a threat to family and traditional values. At the same time, 15% believe it distorts the hierarchy that should govern women's lives. However, the real threat is not feminism but the lack of shared responsibility and equity. Women still spend three times as much time as men on unpaid work (according to the ILO), and 38% of mothers in the U.S. and Canada would have had to leave their jobs without flexible work options (according to McKinsey). Social media has intensified gender polarization, favoring the spread of misogynistic discourse—especially among young people. Algorithms on platforms like X and Instagram prioritize the virality of short messages, such as videos and memes, which oversimplify and distort complex issues. This environment has created fertile ground for anti-feminist rhetoric, where rapid, knee-jerk reactions amplify resistance to feminism. A clear example is that 30% of men aged 16 to 29 support the ideas promoted by Andrew Tate, a British influencer and former boxer accused of rape and human trafficking who self-identifies as misogynistic. Ideological polarization varies by local context, with growing divisions between communities. In Chile, both the feminist and anti-feminist movements are surprisingly homogeneous—with feminism being three times less diverse and anti-feminism four times less diverse than the global average. In contrast, Ecuador stands out for its pluralism, with feminism being 55% more diverse and anti-feminism 22% more varied. Brazil exhibits remarkable diversity in counter-feminism, with a range of positions 48% higher than the global average. The presence of public figures in the feminist debate is intensifying social polarization. Communities with a higher concentration of public profiles—especially in the anti-equality sector—exhibit radicalization levels ranging between 55% and 70%. In countries like Colombia, feminism remains more moderate, while in Spain, feminist public figures adopt a more confrontational stance. A common misconception is that feminism provides unjust advantages, such as gender quotas, which are mistakenly seen as "preferential treatment." However, women occupy only 25% of executive positions, reflecting the persistence of the glass ceiling. There is also a belief that the judicial system favors women, especially in cases of gender-based violence, but in Spain, for instance, only 0.001% of complaints in 2023 were found to be false. These distortions contribute to the rejection of feminism and hinder the struggle for equality.

