Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Unveils America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, today honored companies championing women's leadership and advancement in the workplace. America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025 recognizes 1,000 outstanding organizations that foster a culture of support, empowerment, and belonging, ensuring women thrive in workplaces where their contributions are valued and their potential is limitless.

By highlighting organizations that prioritize supportive and empowering work environments, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025 serves as a valuable resource for women seeking employers that align with their professional aspirations and values. The ranking not only celebrates industry leaders but also encourages all companies to evaluate and improve their approach to gender equity in the workplace. The companies honored this year span across industries, from finance and healthcare to technology and manufacturing. The top-rated workplaces include Blue Cross Blue Shield, LEGO, United Airlines, and The Walt Disney Company.

To compile the rankings, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group conducted one of the most extensive independent workplace studies in the U.S., gathering data through over 215,000 employee interviews, collecting over 2.2 million comprehensive company reviews, combined with publicly accessible data analysis, HR professional discussions, and third-party data collaboration.

“Our research shows the importance of recognizing employers who are truly committed to women in their field,” said Josh Smith, Senior Director Growth & Strategic Partnership at Newsweek. “Women are not just looking for a job; they are looking for workplaces that support their ambitions, respect their contributions, and empower them to succeed. The companies on this list set the bar high for what a truly supportive workplace should be.”

For the full list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025, visit newsweek.com/agww-2025

