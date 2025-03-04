PU Prime Launches The Ultimate Lucky Draw Promotion





SINGAPORE, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark Saint Patrick’s season, PU Prime is launching PU Prime’s Ultimate Lucky Draw promotion, giving traders the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including an iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPad Pro, AirPods Max, and bi-weekly cash rewards. The promotion runs from 1 March to 30 April 2025.

How to Participate

Eligible participants can enter the Ultimate Lucky Draw by completing the following steps:

Deposit and Trade – A minimum deposit of $500 USD is required. Earn Lucky Draw Tickets – One ticket is awarded for every $100,000 in Notional Volume traded. Prize Draws – Accumulated tickets increase the likelihood of selection in bi-weekly cash draws and the grand prize draw on May 5, 2025.



Prize Structure

Traders who meet the eligibility criteria and accumulate tickets will have the chance to win the following:

1st Prize: iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB)

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) 2nd Prize: iPad Pro 11" (256GB, WiFi)

iPad Pro 11" (256GB, WiFi) 3rd Prize: AirPods Max



In addition to the grand prizes mentioned above, PU Prime will also be holding bi-weekly cash draws that offer a total of $600 in cash rewards. The bi-weekly cash draws will span across four draw dates: 17 March, 31 March, 14 April, as well as 28 April 2025. In each draw, there will be 3 winners, each rewarded with an amount of $50. There will be no limit on the number of tickets a participant can accumulate and this promotion is open to holders of Standard and Islamic Standard Accounts.

For more information on PU Prime’s promotions, users can visit www.puprime.com/promotions/

For media inquiries, users can contact the PR team via media@puprime.com.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, we offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and gold. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 120 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

