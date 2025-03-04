Dremio Included on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers List

Santa Clara, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio has been recognized as one of America’s Best Startup Employers 2025. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on March 4th, 2025, and can currently be viewed on Forbes’ website.

America’s Best Startup Employers 2025 identified the top performing startups in the United States by analyzing a set of defined KPIs that correspond to company growth and workplace satisfaction. After gathering more than 7 million data points from over 20,000 eligible companies, 3,000 employers qualified for in-depth analysis. In the end, only 500 companies were included on the ranking. Each employer’s final evaluation was based on three key criteria: Employer Reputation, Employee Satisfaction, and Company Growth.

Dremio is honored to be recognized on the list of Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2025. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. We prioritize our employees’ well-being and growth, and we’re committed to fostering an inclusive and engaging workplace culture.

“At Dremio, we believe that a startup’s success starts with its people,” said Tomer Shiran, founder of Dremio. “This recognition validates the work we’ve put into cultivating a startup culture that’s transparent, agile, and empowering. We’ve built a team that thrives on creative problem-solving, cross-functional collaboration, and the freedom to experiment—and this award is a testament to the incredible people who make all of this possible.”

“Being named to the Forbes Best Startup Employers List is a testament to our incredible team and the culture we’ve built at Dremio. Our employees’ passion, talent, and dedication make this an amazing place to work, and we’re honored to receive this recognition,” said Robyn Longfellow, vice president of human resources at Dremio.

About Statista:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Dremio:

Dremio is the intelligent lakehouse platform for the business, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Based on open-source technologies like Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.dremio.com.