Synbiotics Market Outlook & Forecast, 2024 & 2025-2030: A $1.27 Billion Market by 2030, with a Forecasted CAGR of 5.5% - North America Dominates with 35% Market Share

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synbiotics Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Synbiotics Market was valued at USD 919.41 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.53%. The global symbiotic product market is set to grow due to a rise in health consciousness and the synergistic benefits of pre-and-probiotics.

North America dominates and holds the largest market share of over 35% in the global synbiotics market. The market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of gut health, a rising focus on preventive healthcare, and the growing popularity of functional foods and beverages. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing interest in synbiotics, which combine prebiotics and probiotics to support gut health and overall well-being. This awareness of the link between gut health and general health is encouraging consumers to seek out supplements that can provide these benefits.

With North America's aging population, which is more prone to digestive issues and related health concerns, synbiotics are being recognized as a valuable supplement for older adults. These supplements are seen as helpful in supporting gut health, boosting immunity, and improving overall health outcomes. The growth of e-commerce platforms has also increased the accessibility of synbiotic supplements. Online shopping enables consumers to compare products, read reviews, and find a wider range of synbiotic options.

The global synbiotics market report consists of exclusive data on 20 vendors. The competitive scenario in the global synbiotics market is currently intensifying with global and domestic players offering a diverse range of products. Key players in the global synbiotics are Danone, Sabinsa, Yakult Honsha, Probiotical, Nature M.D., Seed Health, Probi, Evonik, Kellogg, and Lallemand. Key strategies include product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance market presence and expand geographical reach. Vendors are expanding product portfolios to cater to a wider range of consumers and applications, offering unique and innovative product forms with a variety of flavors such as mixed fruits, strawberries, oranges, etc.



RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES

In Oct 2024, Saya Suka announced to unveiling of its cutting-edge Synbiotic Water at SIAL Paris 2024, spotlighting the growing global focus on gut health and the critical role of the gut-brain connection. This innovative product seamlessly blends prebiotics and probiotics to promote digestion, boost immune function, and enhance mental well-being, all in a convenient and flavorful water-based format. Sourced with premium ingredients from Clasado Biosciences and Probi SA.

On June 8, 2023, Probi announced a strategic partnership with Clasado Biosciences to develop innovative synbiotic products. Clasado is well-known for its expertise in prebiotics, particularly the multi-award-winning ingredient Bimuno GOS, which is one of the most clinically researched prebiotic formulations with over 20 clinical trials backing its efficacy.

On January 24, 2023, Evonik introduced a groundbreaking nutraceutical category called IN VIVO BIOTICS. These next-generation synbiotics integrate probiotics with additional health-enhancing ingredients. Developed from a comprehensive scientific understanding of human health, IN VIVO BIOTICS are tailored to meet the growing demand in the food ingredients and dietary supplements market, offering innovative solutions for holistic wellness.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: The functional foods & beverages segment holds the largest market share. The segment is growing as it caters to health-conscious consumers seeking convenient, everyday options to improve digestive health.

By Gender: The female segment shows the highest growth of 6.05% due to women demonstrating significant and growing interest in synbiotic supplements due to a combination of physiological, lifestyle, and health factors.

By Age: The adult segment holds the largest global synbiotics market share due to increased awareness of gut health's role in overall wellness.

By Application: Non-digestive health shows the highest growth due to its potential impact on areas such as immune function, mental health, skin health, metabolic health, and cardiovascular health.

By Distribution Channel: The pharmacies & drug stores segment holds the largest market share of over 36%. The segment is growing as they are strategically located in neighborhoods, shopping malls, and workplaces. Pharmacies and drugstores offer unparalleled convenience for purchasing synbiotic supplements.

By Geography: North America dominates and holds the largest share of over 35% of the global synbiotics market due to increasing consumer awareness of gut health and a rising focus on preventive healthcare.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Focus on Digestive & Gut Health



The burgeoning field of microbiome research has revealed the gut's influence on immune function, mental health, metabolic health, and chronic disease management. Synbiotics combinations of probiotics which are beneficial bacteria and prebiotics have been shown to improve gut flora balance, supporting better digestive health and broader health outcomes. Synbiotics combine probiotics and prebiotics to enhance the growth and activity of beneficial gut bacteria. This synergistic effect helps maintain a healthy microbial balance, which is crucial for optimal digestion and nutrient absorption. Since the gut houses a significant portion of the immune system, a healthy gut microbiome supported by synbiotics can enhance immune responses and resilience to infections. The gut-brain axis benefits from synbiotics, which links the gut microbiome to mental well-being. Improved gut health has been associated with reduced anxiety and depression symptoms, further driving demand for synbiotics. Conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, and leaky gut syndrome are increasingly common due to modern dietary patterns and stress. Synbiotics provide a natural, non-pharmaceutical approach to alleviating these issues by restoring gut microbiota balance. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking products that enhance gut health which further boosts the market for synbiotics.



Technological Advancements



Technological advancements in synbiotic manufacturing are revolutionizing the production, functionality, and marketability of synbiotic products. These innovations aim to enhance the stability, bioavailability, and efficacy of synbiotics, enabling their incorporation into a wider range of applications. Technologies like sonication, nanoencapsulation, microencapsulation, freeze-drying, 3D printing, and bio-based textiles are driving the market. Sonication reduces production costs while improving product quality, making it attractive for large-scale manufacturing. Nanoencapsulation involves encapsulating probiotics and prebiotics in nanoscale carriers to protect them from environmental stresses which extends the shelf life of synbiotics. Additionally, microencapsulation is also important for extending product shelf life, a critical factor for distribution in global markets. Freeze-drying supports the production of high-quality powdered synbiotics, which are in demand for supplements and ready-to-mix products. 3D printing is another important trend in the market of supplements. It is paving the way for personalized synbiotic products, catering to the growing trend of customized healthcare solutions. All these technologies ensure synbiotics remain viable throughout production, storage, and digestion, increasing consumer trust in product effectiveness and expanding market potential, ensuring a promising future for the industry.



Synergistic Benefits of Pre and Probiotics



The synergistic benefits of prebiotics and probiotics have been a major driving factor for the growth of the synbiotics market. By combining these two components, synbiotics offer enhanced and complementary effects on gut health and overall wellness compared to using probiotics or prebiotics alone. This synergism has helped establish synbiotics as a superior option in the functional food, dietary supplement, and nutraceutical industries. Scientific evidence supporting the synergistic effects of synbiotics is growing, fostering consumer confidence in these products. Increased awareness of gut health's role in overall wellness further drives demand for comprehensive solutions. Synbiotics are incorporated into various formats, including functional foods such as yogurts, beverages, and dietary supplements like capsules, and powders broadening market reach. Their versatility appeals to diverse demographics, from health-conscious adults to older individuals managing chronic conditions. The preference for synbiotics stems from their enhanced effectiveness, convenience, and ability to offer comprehensive health benefits. They provide an all-in-one solution for gut health and beyond, making them a popular choice among health-conscious individuals looking for reliable and impactful wellness products.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Risk Associated Due to Overconsumption



The potential risks associated with the overconsumption of synbiotics, and combining probiotics and prebiotics are significant challenges that can hamper the growth of the synbiotic market. While synbiotics are widely promoted for their health benefits, particularly for gut health and immunity, overuse or improper use can lead to various adverse effects. Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients that selectively promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. However, when consumed in high amounts, they can cause adverse digestive symptoms due to their fermentation in the gut. While probiotics are live microorganisms that confer health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts and are generally considered safe, excessive intake can also cause side effects. Abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and infections these side effects are typically temporary and mild, they can be alarming for consumers, deterring them from using synbiotic products. The delicate balance of the gut microbiome can be disturbed when probiotics and prebiotics are overconsumed. Synbiotics are designed to restore or maintain a healthy balance, but excessive intake can disrupt this equilibrium, potentially leading to dysbiosis. Dysbiosis can contribute to conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bloating, and poor digestion. Consumer education and improved regulation will be essential to mitigate these risks and help the synbiotic market realize its full potential.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Danone

Sabinsa

Yakult Honsha

Probiotical

Nature M.D.

Seed Health

Probi

Evonik

Kellogg

Lallemand

Other Prominent Vendors

Saya Suka

Super Synbiotics

Bio.me

Natural Factors

SFI Health

Regular Girl

Wellbeing Nutrition

The Good Bug

Himalayan Organics

Lactera

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global synbiotics market?

What is the growth rate of the global synbiotics market?

Which region dominates the global synbiotics market?

What are the factors driving the global synbiotics market growth?

Who are the major players in the global synbiotics market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $919.41 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1270 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Global Synbiotics Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Chapter 2: Global Synbiotics Market Market

Projected Revenue of Global Synbiotics Market (2021-2030; $ Millions)

Chapter 3: Global Synbiotics Market Prospects & Opportunities

Market Opportunities & Trends

Market Drivers

Market Constraints

Chapter 4: Global Synbiotics Market Segmentation Data

Projected Revenue by Product Type (2021-2030; $ Millions) Functional Foods & Beverages Dietary Supplements

Projected Revenue by Gender (2021-2030; $ Millions) Female Male

Projected Revenue by Age (2021-2030; $ Millions) Adults Pediatrics

Projected Revenue by Application (2021-2030; $ Millions) Digestive & Gut Health Non-Digestive Health

Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2021-2030; $ Millions) Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Channels Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others



Chapter 5: Key Regions Overview

North America: Projected Revenue of Global Synbiotics Market (2021-2030; $ Millions) US Canada

APAC: Projected Revenue of Global Synbiotics Market (2021-2030; $ Millions) China Japan India South Korea Australia

Europe: Projected Revenue of Global Synbiotics Market (2021-2030; $ Millions) Germany France UK Italy Spain

Latin America: Projected Revenue of Global Synbiotics Market (2021-2030; $ Millions) Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Global Synbiotics Market (2021-2030; $ Millions) Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa



Chapter 6: Global Synbiotics Market Industry Overview

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendor Profiles

Other Prominent Vendors

Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2pdmc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment