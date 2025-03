Festi hf. 2024 Annual Report has been published in connection with the Company's Annual General Meeting, which will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the Company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. The report also contains the Company‘s Sustainability Statement for 2024.

The report is accessible on the following link: https://www.arsskyrsla2024.festi.is/