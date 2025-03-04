| Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| Name
| Andrew Sheen
| Reason for the notification
| Position/status
|PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
| Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Name
|Irish Continental Group plc
|LEI
| 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
|Nature of the transaction
| (i) Exercise of previously vested options
(ii) Vesting and exercise of 2022 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
(iii) Sale of ICG Units
(iv) Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) €3.58 250,000
(ii) €0.065 196,000
(iii) €5.15 362,430
(iv) €0.065 139,500
| Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
| 4 March 2025
|Place of the transaction
| Dublin, Ireland
|Additional Information
Director/PDMR Shareholding
