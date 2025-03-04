Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them




1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated


a)


Name


David Ledwidge


 
2Reason for the notification


a)Position/status





Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial Notification Amendment


Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name


Irish Continental Group plc
b)LEI635400FQKB6QXERQOC74


4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		ICG Unit




ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)Nature of the transaction (i)      Exercise of previously vested options
(ii)     Vesting and exercise of 2022 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
(iii)     Sale of ICG Units
(iv)    Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan


c)Price(s) and volume(s)


                   Price(s)                             Volume(s)
(i)      €3.58                                              150,000   
(ii)     €0.065                                            178,500
(iii)    €5.15                                              216,980
(iv)    €0.065                                            127,000


             Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction4 March 2025


f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland


g)Additional Information 